If You Bought 'FIFA 23' Ultimate Edition, You Can Get Early Access Right Now
It's just about time for players to get their hands on the last installment in FIFA's collaboration with EA Sports.
FIFA 23 is set to hit consoles on Sept. 30, but there are some ways players have gotten early access before its launch. Being able to dive into the game before the servers are filled with new players will give you an advantage against other players, but how do you get to play FIFA 23 early?
Those who preordered the Ultimate Edition receive early access to 'FIFA 23.'
As a bonus for those who made the decision to preorder the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23, players will be granted early access to the game, meaning they're able to log on starting on Sept. 27. This is three days before the game's official release date of Sept. 30, letting dedicated players get a leg up on the competition.
U.S. Players have found this hack for getting early access to the game a day early.
Though those who preordered the Ultimate Edition of the game can start playing on Sept. 27, players have found a way to get even earlier access, thanks to a little hack people have shared online.
You can actually access FIFA 23 starting on Sept. 26 by setting your console's internal clock to the New Zealand time zone. As the time zone is 15 hours ahead of the East Coast, anyone in the U.S. can access the game now by using this hack.
Unfortunately, not every console allows you to manually set which time zone you're in. At the moment, this hack only works for those who are playing FIFA 23 on Xbox consoles. Whether you're accessing the game on a Series X/S or an Xbox One, here's how to get even earlier access to the game:
- Go to the Settings menu
- Under the System section, select "Language & Location"
- Change your location to New Zealand
- Restart the console
- Open FIFA 23
If you're accessing the game on a PlayStation console or PC, there is still a way to get this earlier access, though it won't be through the time zone hack.
Those who have an EA Play subscription can access FIFA 23 starting on Sept. 26. If you don't already have a membership, you can purchase it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the year.
Once you've purchased the subscription, you'll receive 10 hours of playtime before early access of the game becomes available on Sept. 27.
Unfortunately, at this time, accessing the game through an EA Play subscription is the only way to play FIFA 23 on Sept. 26 on PlayStation consoles and PC.
If you did not purchase a preorder for the Ultimate Edition of the game, there is no way to access the game before it is released on Sept. 30.