'Madden Mobile 23' Has a Different Release Date Than 'Madden 23'

Football season is almost here — which means it's almost time for another Madden game to hit consoles. If you're not a fan of console gaming, you might not pick up Madden 23 when it comes out for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles — but there's also a mobile game for those who still want to partake in the Madden 23 experience.

While the two games aren't necessarily the same, they each have their merits. When does 'Madden Mobile 23' come out? Here's what you need to know.