'Madden 23' Cross-Play Support Still Not Confirmed

It's almost that time of the year again — when the Madden franchise brings another football game to gamers everywhere.

Madden 23 will feature John Madden on the cover for the first time in more than 20 years. The game's developers announced this in a tweet on June 1, dubbed "Madden Day," revealing the former coach on the cover in memorandum. John passed away in December 2021, and the last time he appeared on the game's cover was in 2000.