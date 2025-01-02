Mma Fighter Hakaraia Wilson Dies Suddenly at 26 — What Was His Cause of Death? MMA fighter Hakaraia Wilson died suddenly in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 2 2025, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @hakaraiawilson

The sports world, particularly the MMA community, is mourning the tragic loss of Hakaraia Wilson, who died just months after his final fight. The news was first reported by New Zealand outlets Te Ao News and The New Zealand Herald. He was only 26 years old.

So, what happened? Here's everything we know so far, including the latest details surrounding the cause of Hakaraia Wilson's unexpected passing.

What was Hakaraia Wilson's cause of death?

As of now, the cause of Hakaraia Wilson's death has not been disclosed, but we will provide updates as more information becomes available. According to Te Ao News, Hakaraia Wilson passed away in the early hours of January 1, 2025, in Gisborne, New Zealand. He had been in the area to attend the Rhythm and Vines Festival, which ran from December 29 to December 31, coinciding with New Year's Eve celebrations.

In a statement, police confirmed they responded to a "sudden death" on the morning of January 1 at a residence on Einstein Street in Gisborne. Authorities added that the death is not considered "suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner" for further investigation.

Hakaraia Wilson dedicated much of his life to martial arts, with a focus on Jiu-Jitsu, and in recent years, MMA. He began his professional career in 2020 and held a 4-3 record, as reported by The New Zealand Herald. His last fight occurred in October at the Canggu Fight Night in Bali, where he secured a TKO victory over Mark Alcoba.