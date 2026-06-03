What Was Peabo Bryson's Cause of Death? Grammy-Winning Singer Dies at 75
Peabo experienced a stroke shortly before his death.
Fans are mourning the loss of Peabo Bryson, the Grammy-winning R&B singer whose powerful voice helped define some of Disney's most beloved songs. The performer died at age 75, prompting tributes from fellow artists and longtime fans.
Peabo built a career that spanned more than five decades and included chart-topping hits, acclaimed collaborations, and award-winning movie soundtracks.
Following news of his death, many people have been searching for details about what happened to the singer.
What was Peabo Bryson's cause of death?
Peabo's family announced that the singer died on Aug. 26, 2026, at age 75. While an official cause of death has not been publicly released, multiple reports stated that Bryson suffered a stroke days before his passing and had been receiving medical care.
In a statement shared after his death, Bryson's family reflected on the impact he had on generations of listeners.
"While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit," the family's statement read, per The Guardian. "For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments."
Peabo Bryson recently suffered a stroke
According to reports, Peabo experienced a stroke shortly before his death. Earlier updates indicated that he had been placed under medical care, while loved ones requested privacy as they navigated the difficult situation.
The singer had previously overcome serious health challenges. In 2019, Peabo recovered from a heart attack and later returned to performing.
He recently celebrated his 75th birthday and had additional tour dates planned as part of his Golden Touch tour.
Celine Dion paid tribute to Peabo Bryson after his death
One of the most heartfelt tributes came from Celine Dion, who recorded the Oscar-winning version of Beauty and the Beast with Peabo in 1991. The duet became one of the defining songs of both artists' careers and earned them a Grammy Award.
"I'm heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance," Celine wrote via Instagram Stories. She also recalled how welcoming he was during their recording sessions, adding, "He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast."
Celine concluded her tribute by writing, "My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo."
The message echoed the sentiments of many fans who continue to celebrate Peabo's decades-long legacy in music.
Today, the world has lost a truly extraordinary voice. Rest in peace, Peabo Bryson, a legendary artist whose music touched millions of hearts across generations," one fan tweeted before another added, "Peabo Bryson had one of the great voices of his generation — and delivered the soundtrack of so many lives. He made the world better with his artistry."
Our thoughts are with Peabo's family and friends during this difficult time.