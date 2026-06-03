What Was Peabo Bryson's Cause of Death? Grammy-Winning Singer Dies at 75 Peabo experienced a stroke shortly before his death. By Alisan Duran Published June 3 2026, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans are mourning the loss of Peabo Bryson, the Grammy-winning R&B singer whose powerful voice helped define some of Disney's most beloved songs. The performer died at age 75, prompting tributes from fellow artists and longtime fans.

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Peabo built a career that spanned more than five decades and included chart-topping hits, acclaimed collaborations, and award-winning movie soundtracks. Following news of his death, many people have been searching for details about what happened to the singer.

Source: MEGA

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What was Peabo Bryson's cause of death?

Peabo's family announced that the singer died on Aug. 26, 2026, at age 75. While an official cause of death has not been publicly released, multiple reports stated that Bryson suffered a stroke days before his passing and had been receiving medical care.

In a statement shared after his death, Bryson's family reflected on the impact he had on generations of listeners. "While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit," the family's statement read, per The Guardian. "For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments."

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Peabo Bryson recently suffered a stroke

According to reports, Peabo experienced a stroke shortly before his death. Earlier updates indicated that he had been placed under medical care, while loved ones requested privacy as they navigated the difficult situation.

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The singer had previously overcome serious health challenges. In 2019, Peabo recovered from a heart attack and later returned to performing. He recently celebrated his 75th birthday and had additional tour dates planned as part of his Golden Touch tour.

Celine Dion paid tribute to Peabo Bryson after his death

One of the most heartfelt tributes came from Celine Dion, who recorded the Oscar-winning version of Beauty and the Beast with Peabo in 1991. The duet became one of the defining songs of both artists' careers and earned them a Grammy Award.

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"I'm heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance," Celine wrote via Instagram Stories. She also recalled how welcoming he was during their recording sessions, adding, "He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast."

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Celine concluded her tribute by writing, "My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo." The message echoed the sentiments of many fans who continue to celebrate Peabo's decades-long legacy in music.