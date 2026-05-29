R&B Singer Miguel Has Officially Entered the World of Fatherhood "The one thing I did not do is start a relationship while I was married and then had a baby." By Distractify Staff Published May 29 2026, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Grammy-winning R&B singer and songwriter Miguel has given fans plenty to discuss over the years. For one, the 40-year-old was sued by an audience member after falling on them during a performance at the Billboard Music Awards in 2013. The “Sure Thing” crooner took a nearly decade-long hiatus from music, and his longtime relationship with his ex-fiancée, Nazanin Mandi, came to an end.

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While Miguel has stepped into a new era music-wise —his fifth studio album “CAOS” was released in October 2023 — and fans are loving it. Not to mention, the singer shared that he is now stepping into a new role as a father.

Source: MEGA

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How many kids does Miguel have?

The last thing many fans expected to hear was for Miguel to step into fatherhood. After all, since he dated Nazanin for nearly two decades, moving on and starting a new family seemed a bit crazy, considering the timeline. However, once a relationship has run its course, many folks believe it’s best to move on.

On Sept. 9, 2025, Miguel took to Instagram to share that his little one, Angelito, is celebrating his first birthday. “Our baby turned 1 today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!! We love you so much! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song — hope it always reminds you of how loved you are,” Miguel captioned the shared post with former Vogue China editor Margaret Zhang.

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Interestingly, the pair decided to disable comments under the post. But that didn’t stop fans and netizens alike from sharing their opinions. "Miguel really wasted that girl, Nazanin's time for over a decade, begging for a marriage and a child, just for him to pop out with a baby by someone else. Stop wasting your time ladies,” one person shared on X.

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"I hope Nazanin ( I think that’s how you spell her name) realizes she couldn’t have Miguel baby because God did not want that for her. Look at what he is doing now. Ew, men are f---ing awful,” another fan shared at the time.

Fans believe Miguel has been in a relationship with his baby mother, Margaret Zhang, since 2023.

Once the baby news was announced, it didn't take long for fans to learn all about Margaret. Most fans were unaware that Margaret is successful in her own right. The creative has worked in all branches of the creative industry, most notably as the former Editor-in-Chief of Vogue China. Additionally, she’s Chinese-Australian and has experience in the podcasting field from hosting the show Good Morning, VOGUE.

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Source: MEGA

Although it seems like the relationship may have overlapped during Miguel’s coupledom with Nazanin, it appears that the couple met each other after the dissolution of his relationship. Per Vibe magazine, the pair were pictured together in March 2023, which suggests that they likely started dating that year.

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Not to mention, Miguel also took a moment to set the record straight in an October 2025 interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I have to say this, the f---ed-up part is that people start doing the wrong math,” Miguel said. “The one thing I did not do is start a relationship while I was married and then had a baby."

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