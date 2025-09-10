What Is the Relationship Timeline of Miguel and Margaret Zhang? They Just Welcomed Their First Child Miguel burst onto the music scene in 2010 with his debut album ‘All I Want Is You,’ which featured the hit single “Sure Thing.” By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 10 2025, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Celebrities are known for their expert execution of the element of surprise, whether it be in the form of new projects, new looks, new relationships, and, in singer Miguel’s case, a new baby. The Grammy-nominated R&B star recently shocked fans when he revealed that his son celebrated his first birthday — but most didn’t even know he was dating anyone. Now, as fans have discovered his relationship with Margaret Zhang, let’s find out about their timeline.

Source: Mega

What is the relationship timeline of Miguel and Margaret Zhang?

The exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, as the two have been extremely private and only recently led fans to connect the dots of the relationship following their baby announcement. However, it appears that things began shortly after Miguel’s divorce in October 2022.

Just four months after Miguel’s ex-wife, Nazanin Mandi, filed for divorce after four years of marriage and a separation, Miguel was initially photographed with Margaret in March 2023, according to VIBE. They have been snapped together sporadically since then, but not frequently enough for the public to catch on that they were a couple.

Source: Mega

Miguel and Margaret confirmed their relationship with a baby announcement.

On Sept. 9, 2025, Miguel and Margaret shared a joint Instagram post celebrating their son’s first birthday. "Our baby turned 1 today !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!!" Miguel’s caption began. "We love you so much ! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song - hope it always reminds you of how loved you are,” his message ended.

Miguel and ex-wife Nazanin were in a relationship for 10 years before they were married.

Miguel and Nazanin met when they were teenagers in the entertainment industry, she being an aspiring model and he an up-and-coming singer. The pair officially got engaged in 2016 and were married two years later, in 2018, in a lavish wedding at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California, per People. They went on to separate in 2021, but tried to mend things before Nazanin filed for divorce.

"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time of their separation. "The couple both wish each other well."

Source: Mega