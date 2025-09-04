Singer Montell Jordan Just Shared a Major Update on His Health He hopes that his story can make a difference for others. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 4 2025, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In addition to pouring their life experiences into their work, occasionally musicians decide to share intimate details of their personal lives in other ways. R&B star Montell Jordan recently revealed an update on his health status in an in-depth interview, hoping that his story makes a difference for others.

What’s going on with Montell Jordan’s health?

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, Montell Jordan appeared on the TODAY show and revealed that his prostate cancer has returned a year after he underwent surgery to have his prostate removed. According to the chart-topper, recent scans detected that cancer has been found in his lymph nodes.

"I always imagined I would be telling my prostate cancer story from the other side of prostate cancer because I had a radical prostatectomy surgery,” Montell said.

“My prostate was removed. There were clear margins. Close to a year post-prostatectomy, I still need to go back and have additional treatments because it’s [been] detected that there is still cancer," he added. “We thought it was all confined, isolated to the prostate, apparently, that was not the case.”

Montell, who was initially diagnosed in 2024, told the outlet that he is hopeful for success despite his cancer returning.

“Early detection is the thing that allows me to have a choice to treat (my cancer) and live and to continue giving myself the best quality of life possible,” Montell said, speaking of his regular prostate exams that began in his early 40s. “I’ve already had a fantastic quality of life even following my prostate removal, and so I believe that even after this next treatment that I have to do, it will eradicate the cancer from my body and still have a great quality of life moving forward,” he said.

The Grammy winner, who is also a pastor, said he wants other men suffering from the same condition to be comfortable sharing their emotions. “If you’re talking about prostate cancer that deals with manhood … that is definitely a reason why men don’t talk about it,” he says. “It's OK to cry. It’s OK to shake your fist at God.”

Following the return of his cancer, Montell announced a new health-related partnership.

ZERO Prostate Cancer recently announced that Montell is its newest global ambassador, who will use his platform to spread more awareness about early detection and treatment of the disease. "I’ve been silent about the hardest chapter of my life, but not anymore," he said via press release. “I want to use my voice to help save lives, because this is truly how we do it, by speaking up and breaking down the barriers that prevent those most at risk from getting screened."