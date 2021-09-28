Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Have Officially Called It Quits — Did the Singer Cheat?

Throughout most of the course of his music career, the "Sure Thing" singer has been by the side of his longtime partner, model, singer, entrepreneur, and actress Nazanin Mandi (she really does it all).

With his sultry voice and racy lyrics, Miguel is undoubtedly as smooth as can be. The African-Mexican American singer-songwriter has been charming his way into the hearts of R&B listeners for over a decade.

If we're being brutally honest, we desperately want to know what those two did in their past lives, because boy oh boy do they look beautiful together. But after 17 years together (they dated for a decade before getting engaged in 2016), somewhere, something went wrong with the married couple, as the duo publicly announced their separation. But we know how the rumor mill works, and people are already speculating that Miguel cheated on Nazanin. So, did Miguel really cheat ? Let's explore this theory.

How did Miguel and Nazanin Mandi meet?

"The couple both wish each other well," stated the couple's rep according to People. Isn't that always the case? Not to say it's not true, but there's something incredibly hollow about that statement, especially considering the pair's long history. As told by Vogue, Miguel and Nazanin met when they were mere 18-year-olds, as Nazanin was interviewing the R&B star about his upcoming behind-the-scenes DVD intended to promote his first music video.

“I asked him a question that wasn’t on my Q&A, which was: ‘All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?’ And he smiled and said, ‘No, but I’m looking for one,'" Nazanin said. What a bold move. "We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date... and ever since then, it’s been one hell of a ride!” Little did the barely-legal duo know, they'd eventually tie the knot on Nov. 24, 2018, at California's Hummingbird Nest Ranch.

"I've come so far as a man and I'm just starting to feel solid where I can be like, 'You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.' I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn't raised like that," Miguel explained to Hot 97 back in 2015. He went on to say that Nazanin ultimately learned that he "follows his instincts," which only made him love her more. That's all fine and well as long as infidelity isn't involved.