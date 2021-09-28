17-Year-Old Carson Peters Gets a Coveted Four-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’

The show is currently in Season 21, and each year we’re introduced to more and more singing superstars. This season one of the standouts is 17-year-old Carson Peters .

The world is full of incredibly talented singers. We know this from all the artists we cycle through on our playlist and every competition show on TV, including The Voice .

He received one of the coveted and hard-to-come-by four-chair turns, signaling all the celebrity mentors wanted to work with him. So, who did he choose? And why did they all turn? Let’s get to know this teen with an incredible voice.

Who is Carson Peters on ‘The Voice’?

NBC’s show The Voice isn’t a stranger to talented singers. Over the many seasons, we’ve come across many who have gone on to have great careers. Plus, the celebrities who come on as coaches or mentors have been incredible too. But for many, the Season 21 standout is Carson Peters. On the show, he does his blind audition with the song “Tulsa Time” by Don Williams. And with his unique voice, he’s able to nab that four-chair turn.

John Legend is the first coach who hits the button to signal he wants to work with the teen and is pretty quickly followed by Blake Shelton. It didn’t take long after that for coach-newbie Ariana Grande to hit the button and turn her chair, followed by Kelly Clarkson.

Carson tells the coaches that he’s from Piney Flats, Tenn. He’s been performing for some time, even though he’s quite young. According to his website, he started music really young, sharing that he “started playing the fiddle at the ripe old age of 3 when his parents bought him an eighth size fiddle. By age 4, he was playing in fiddle competitions and jamming at musical festivals.”

When he’s not doing music, Carson says he’s just an “ordinary country boy who enjoys baseball, basketball, golf, hunting, riding his four-wheeler and going to church.” But even at his age, he’s had a lot of music experience, which includes already performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

And from there, the competition began with the coaches vying for Carson to choose to be on their team. “I heard a lot of Oklahoma references in that song,” John said. “And I know you might have an interest in being with a coach from that lovely state.” “Or the better one below it,” Kelly added, speaking of her home state of Texas before John fought for him some more.

“My name is John Legend, I turned [my chair] for you before any of these coaches did,” John added. “I love that lower part of your voice in the beginning of the song, but when you started to hit those big notes with such confidence, it just looked like you were having fun up there.”

Ariana seemed pretty sure Carson wasn't going to choose her. But she took her shot anyway. "I have no one on my team that is a country artist, but I am well aware that is not what you're choosing," she told Carson. "So I'm just going to say that you're amazing.”

The obvious choice for Carson in a coach would be Blake, the only country artist on the panel. And he seems pretty serious about Carson’s chances in the competition, which is a good sign. "There's a lot of paths that you can take," Blake said, speaking of Carson's bluegrass style. "What we gotta figure out is, which one best represents who you are. Let's not mess around with what this opportunity is for you."

