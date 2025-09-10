Here's What We Know About Miguel's Relationship History After Bombshell Baby Revelation Miguel has had at least one major surprise held close to the chest. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 10 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer and record producer Miguel Jontel Pimentel, known to fans simply as Miguel, is the usual mix of public and private regarding details of his life. Much of his life plays out on social media and through the news, as a public figure, but he keeps some aspects of his life private.

Article continues below advertisement

Including, perhaps unsurprisingly, some parts of his relationship history. The music star was with the same person for many years before they divorced, and then he shocked fans with a surprise baby in 2025. So let's back it up and take a look at his relationship history and how we went from high school sweetheart to secret child.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Miguel's relationship history.

Miguel's relationship history is pretty straightforward. He met his ex-wife, Nazanin Mandi, when the two were just 18 years old, according to Radar Online. They were together for 17 years, and they dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016 and tying the knot in 2018.

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be forever. In 2021, Nazanin filed for divorce from the R&B star. A representative for the former couple spoke to People, explaining that, "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

Article continues below advertisement

And just a few days before they went public with their split, the outlet reports that Nazanin shared on social media, "On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again … when and who was I when I was my most free and confident self …She's still in there. And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this💪🏽." Which makes it seem like the break-up was built up to over a long period of time.

Article continues below advertisement

Miguel surprised the world by revealing a secret baby.

The fact that he's only publicly been with one woman means that his relationship history is completely straightforward, right? Wrong. Because the musical artist dropped a bombshell on fans in September 2025 with a post to social media that had people buzzing.

Article continues below advertisement

He shared a video to Instagram of him holding a baby with a blurred-out face, along with the caption, "Our baby turned 1 today !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!! We love you so much ! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song - hope it always reminds you of how loved you are." In the video, he tagged Margaret Zheng, the apparent mother of his child, whom he has appeared in photos with before on social media.