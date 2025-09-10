Why Did Megan Thee Stallion Sue Adin Ross? Inside Their Legally Petty Battle Guess we won't see these two streaming together anytime soon. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 10 2025, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theestallion, @adinross

Throughout her career, Megan Thee Stallion has endured her fair share of trolls. Fortunately, the Hot Girl Coach learned it's better to take her matters to court or the booth than to give her haters the satisfaction of acting out. Don't believe me? Just ask Adin Ross.

Article continues below advertisement

The Kick streamer claimed that Megan took legal action against him, and did so in a creatively brilliant way. But why is the "Mamushi" rapper coming for the influencer's coins? Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Megan Thee Stallion sue Adin Ross?

The details surrounding Megan's decision to sue Adin weren't immediately disclosed by the rapper nor the streamer. However, it has been rumored that Megan is suing him for defamation. DJ Akademiks has also reportedly been sued by Meg due to his connection to Tory Lanez.

According to BET News, Adin and Akademiks are staunch supporters of Tory's, and Adin has called Megan a liar in his streams since the case began. For a refresher, Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan multiple times in the feet.

Article continues below advertisement

Adin has expressed his thoughts on the shooting, including the "Whenever" rapper's admission that she and Tory had a sexual relationship on her Prime Video documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words. Megan confessed to sleeping with her former friend after telling Gayle King they only had a platonic relationship.

Adin Ross criticizing Megan Thee Stallion during a livestream, sparking controversy among fans. Ross's remarks seemed aimed at her past legal battles and music style, igniting backlash from her supporters. The online community remains divided, with some siding with Ross's… pic.twitter.com/Pzq5pr1Qhe — Monte White (@montewhiteiam) January 13, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

"Free motherf---ing Tory Lanez," Adin said in a January 2025 stream posted on X (formerly Twitter). "And I will always stay with this statement — I don’t give a f—k where I’m at in life. Free Tory Lanez. “[Megan] got caught lying," he added. "She got caught lying in 4K. She said they weren’t having sex, then said they f---ed a few times. She’s never even shown her foot."

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion reportedly made sure Adin Ross knew to take her lawsuit seriously.

Megan and Adin's legal battle's origin story may not be entirely clear, but the Grammy-winning rapper likely won't have any problems getting the streamer's attention. In September 2025, Adin and DJ Akademiks, who shared had a different legal issue with Megan that involved her label, Roc Nation's lawyers, discussed how Megan allegedly hired a mariachi band to serve Adin his legal papers.

"They called a mariachi to my house," Adin revealed during the stream. "They called a mariachi, like a Mexican band, to perform outside my house to make me want to come outside so they can serve me the paper." He continued: “My lawyer is like, ‘Adin, just tell them to contact me.’ So, me and my lawyer are hopping on a call tomorrow to figure out when I’m going to do the deposition, and I’m going to ask if I can stream it.”

Article continues below advertisement