"Bad Bone Knee" — Fans Crack Jokes Over Bad Bunny's Onstage Knee Injury

Every singer or rapper has had their slip-ups on stage, and Bad Bunny, 31, is no exception. He’s taken a few tumbles mid-performance, like during his December 2022 show in Guatemala, but he’s always managed to bounce back and keep the music going. But during one of the final nights of his No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2025, things looked a little more serious.

While performing and bopping around on stage, he appeared to have suffered a knee injury, prompting him to hobble away, visibly in pain. The onstage injury naturally had fans worried about how serious it might be, but the internet couldn’t resist making light of it, crediting his stumble to the fact that he’s in his thirties. Here’s what we know so far about Bad Bunny’s injury, and the reactions it sparked.

Bad Bunny suffered a knee injury mid-performance during his show in San Juan.

Bad Bunny hasn’t publicly commented on the knee injury he suffered during his 2025 tour stop in San Juan, but with no news of upcoming shows being canceled, he’s presumed to be OK. Still, the mishap was enough to force him to pause from performing so that he could regain his composure.

While he was singing, and bunny hopping in a smooth, suave way, of course, one final hop seemed to push things too far. His left knee appeared to jerk out unexpectedly, causing him to grab at it before limping away in pain and letting out an “aye.” Whether he sprained it or suffered a minor tear is unclear, though knee sprains are fairly common.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, they can happen “when something forces ligaments in your knee to stretch too far.” While nothing has been confirmed about the type or severity of Bad Bunny's injury, fans have been quick to blame his “older” age for it. If you’re in your thirties or beyond, you already know your knees don’t hold up like they used to. And if you’re not there yet, don’t worry, you’ll learn soon enough.

Bad Bunny’s onstage knee injury had fans both worried and laughing.

While there were plenty of concerned fans sharing support in the comments of various viral videos showcasing his knee injury, ironically from bunny hopping, there were tons more cracking jokes. While many called out the “aye” as what had them laughing the most, one joked, “Bad Bone Knee,” since his name is Bad Bunny and he injured his knee — get it?

While it’s not exactly the reaction we were expecting from the "Mía" singer, getting hurt on stage, no less, some of the responses were pretty clever and earned a good chuckle. One joked, “His knees are ready to betray him,” while another added, “As a millennial, I can attest that we’ve finally reached bad knees, bad backs, and being in bed by 9 p.m.”