Ron Kenoly, Gospel Music Legend and Worship Leader, Passed Away at 81

Gospel singer and worship leader Ron Kenoly earned the nickname "Professor of Praise" and spent most of his life in ministry. Throughout his career, he ministered through music, becoming known for gospel hits such as "Ancient of Days," "Jesus Is Alive," and "Sing Out."

Ron's career spanned across decades and gained him acclaim in the industry, particularly in Nigeria, where he had a strong prominence. Sadly, in February 2026, tragedy struck him and his loved ones. Here's what happened to Ron.



What happened to Ron Kenoly?

On Feb. 3, 2026, TMZ and other outlets reported that Ron had died at age 81. The singer's friend, Bruno Miranda, was the first to share the news with the masses. Miranda did so by sharing a photo of him, and Ron paired with a tribute for him in the post's caption. "This morning, Feb. 3, 2026, we said goodbye to Dr. Ron Kenoly," he began the message. "For over 20 years, I had the honor of walking alongside him in ministry around the world, not just as his music director, but as a son, a student, and a witness to a life marked by faithfulness."

Miranda continued reflecting on his legacy, stating that, despite his success, Ron never considered himself an "artist" or "entertainer" and often reminded fans and those around him that he was a worship leader.

"Doc was very intentional about one thing: he was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader. And he took all the time necessary to explain what that truly meant. A worship leader’s calling is not to perform songs, but to lead people into true worship in the presence of a King; the King of Kings, Jesus Christ."

What was Ron Kenoly's cause of death?

Ron's cause of death wasn't immediately shared. On his social media accounts, the worship leader didn't disclose any illness and posted about his career's longevity just four days before he passed. "I’m 81 and in my 48th year of ministry," Ron captioned the post of him with a group of friends. "These are some of those who have helped me get to over 123 nations around the world for over the past 20 years…"

Born and raised Coffeyville, Kan., Ron found his love for the lord and gospel music early. After a brief stint in the Air Force, he formed an R&B group in the 1970s and also pursued his solo ventures under the name Ron Keith, recording songs like "I Betcha I'll Get Ya," "Soul Vaccination," and 1975's "Can't Live Without You."

Ron eventually returned to his roots and enrolled in Bible college. He began working as a full-time minister in 1985 and was ordained as a music pastor in 1987. In 1991, Ron released his first gospel album, Jesus Is Alive, which set the tone for the rest of his career. He also founded Ron Kenoly Ministries in Orlando, Fla., and continued to travel, speak, sing, teach, and record until his death. Ron wasn't the only famous one in his family, as his cousin is actor Don Cheadle.