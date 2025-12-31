What Happened to Richard Smallwood? Inside the Gospel Legend’s Final Days The composer behind “Total Praise” leaves behind music that carried generations through grief, praise, and healing. By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 31 2025, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The gospel community is mourning the loss of legendary singer and composer Richard Smallwood, who died at 77 on Dec. 30, according to a statement from his representatives. “We are saddened to announce the passing of world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician, Richard Smallwood,” read a post shared to his Facebook page. “The family asks that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, while helping to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the gifts he unselfishly shared with the world.”

As tributes continue to pour in, many fans are searching for answers about the singer’s cause of death. Here is what we know about Richard's final days.

What was Richard Smallwood’s cause of death?

According to WJLA, Richard died from complications related to kidney failure. He died at Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a nursing home in Sandy Spring, Md. Reports have not clarified how long he stayed at the facility or how long his health had been declining.

If you’ve ever sat in a Black church and felt the room lift during “Total Praise,” you understand Richard’s impact. He didn’t just write songs people enjoyed. He wrote songs people leaned on. Born in Atlanta on Nov. 30, 1948, Richard was raised in Washington, D.C., where his musical foundation took shape. In 1977, he created The Richard Smallwood Singers and later formed the ensemble Vision.

Richard Smallwood inspired a generation of gospel singers.

Richard’s 1982 debut album, "The Richard Smallwood Singers," spent 87 weeks on Billboard’s gospel chart, and his follow-up, "Psalms," brought him his first of eight Grammy nominations. "Psalms" also topped Billboard’s Spiritual albums chart in 1984, and it even named some of the group’s singers — including Dottie Jones, Jackie Ruffin, and Darlene Simmons. Over the years, Richard also earned Dove and Stellar Awards and secured his place in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Richard’s songs crossed over in a rare way, with some of music's biggest stars acknowledging his work. Whitney Houston covered his song “I Love the Lord” with the Georgia Mass Choir for The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack. Destiny’s Child later incorporated his song “Total Praise” into a gospel medley. The song’s reach stretched even further when Stevie Wonder performed “Total Praise” during a tribute for Dexter Scott King at Ebenezer Baptist Church in February 2024.

Despite his accomplishments, Richard often expressed shock at his own success. “I’m always surprised. When you write a particular piece, you have no idea what’s going to become of it — will people like it, or will people sing it,” he told Religion News Service (RNS) in 2024. “And so to see the years of people embracing it really means a lot to me as a composer. It means a lot that something I wrote can make a difference in people’s lives.”

