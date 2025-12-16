Inside Joe Ely’s Cause of Death, and the Health Battles He Faced "One of my all time favorite performers." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 16 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Well, the world has said goodbye to another country music legend. West Texas singer, songwriter, and producer Joe Ely has passed away, leaving behind a decades-long legacy in rock and country music. Joe died on Dec.15, 2025, at the age of 78, and his death was confirmed in a Facebook post shared to his official account. “Legendary songwriter, singer, and raconteur Joe Ely died today,” the message began, adding that his wife, Sharon, and daughter, Marie, were by his side at their home in Taos, N.M.

Joe wasn’t only known for his lively performances and influential songwriting, but was also considered “a leader of the extraordinary parade of artists,” according to the post. His career spanned wide and far over more than 50 years, with him still releasing new music nearly up until the time of his passing. Given the impact Joe made on rock and country music, many are now seeking answers surrounding his unexpected passing. Here’s what we know about his cause of death.

What was Joe Ely's cause of death?

Joe Ely passed away on Dec. 15, 2025, from complications related to Lewy body dementia (LBD) and Parkinson’s disease, according to the Facebook post shared to his account announcing his death. He was also battling pneumonia at the time.

LBD can have a significant impact on a person’s thinking and behavior, and it can also affect sleep and movement, according to Alzheimers.gov. Common symptoms include trouble paying attention and problem-solving, misjudging distance and depth, and sudden changes in attention and concentration. LBD can also cause visual hallucinations, and in some cases, symptoms can run even deeper, leading to depression, anxiety, and a loss of interest in daily activities.

Parkinson’s disease, on the other hand, tends to be more physical. People may experience tremors, slowed movement, poor posture, muscle stiffness, and pain, according to Mayo Clinic. It appears Joe was being hit hard both physically and cognitively by LBD and Parkinson’s, and with pneumonia added into the mix, it ultimately proved too much for him to overcome.

Still, it seems Joe didn’t let his health issues stand in the way of doing what he loved. He recently released yet another album, “Love and Freedom,” in February 2025, featuring singles like “Shake Em’ Up” and “Lay a Little Grace on Me.”

He even dropped an album in 2024 titled “Driven to Drive,” proving he couldn’t be stopped, even in his later years. That naturally raises the question of when Joe was diagnosed with these illnesses and when they began interfering with his abilities, especially given how close to his death he was still making music.

When was Joe Ely diagnosed with his serious health issues?