'Buffy' Star Anthony Head Dies Just Months After His Wife — Here's What Happened "Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on." By Ivy Griffith Published June 5 2026, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Lorraine

It has been well over 20 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer came to an end, but its fans are no less passionate these days than they were when it was still airing. Which means that the stars of the show still hold a place in the hearts. Including Anthony Head, who played Rupert Giles in the supernatural series.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Anthony passed away in June 2026, leaving behind an impressive professional and personal legacy, dying just months after his wife. Here's what we know about his cause of death according to his daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Anthony Head's cause of death.

Anthony passed away in June 2026, months after his wife, Sarah Fisher, died as well. Anthony's daughters released a statement, announcing their father's passing and explaining how he died.

Their statement read, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head. He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family" (via The Independent).

Article continues below advertisement

“It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many. We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in – he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades.”

Article continues below advertisement

Their statement continued: “Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them. How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us. We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Anthony was always tickled about being recognized for 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' even many years later.

Although he was known also for Ted Lasso and other remarkable career achievements, Anthony was always part of the Buffy fandom, and was always tickled when people would recognize him for his work in the now decades-old cult classic series.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Lorraine, Anthony recounted how the writing was "that good" which meant the series has stood the test of time. He called it "clever, clever, clever stuff," reminiscing on how well it translates to today.