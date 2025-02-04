'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Superfans Are Ready To See Their Favorite Scoobies in the Revival There are some 'Buffy' characters that the reboot needs to succeed. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 4 2025, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: The CW

More than 20 years after Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended and Buffy saved Sunnydale for the last time, fans are finally (hopefully) getting what they've asked for — a reboot. Or, revival, if that's your preferred term. Either way, the Buffy reboot has fans asking a lot of questions. Namely, about when it would premiere, and who is in the Buffy reboot cast.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the titular role of Buffy Summers for all seven seasons of the original run, is already confirmed to be part of the reboot which is still in the works. But what about her sidekicks, known affectionately as the Scoobies? Maybe they aren't all available to come back, but fans are hoping for some serious nostalgia with this reboot.



Who is in the 'Buffy' reboot cast?

According to Deadline, Sarah Michelle is the only confirmed cast member so far for the proposed reboot on Hulu. But can you really have her without the other fan favorites tagging along? The answer is no, no you can't. Alyson Hannigan, for starters, who played Buffy's BFF Willow Rosenberg, is still a fan favorite.

And, although Sarah Michelle once admitted to some drama behind the scenes with her co-star, the pair seem to have remained somewhat close, or at least friendly, over the years. Longtime fans also can't see the Buffy reboot working without the gang's fearless father figure Rupert Giles, played by Anthony Stewart Head. And where would we be without James Marsters, aka Spike, back in some form?



And then, of course, there's Buffy's sister Dawn Summer, played By Michelle Trachtenberg. She was a late arrival to the series as a surprise cast member in the fifth season. However, she remained an integral part of the Buffy world until its series finale in 2003. While she, too, hasn't confirmed if she will return for the reboot, fans are hopeful.

Nicholas Brendon probably won't be back on 'Buffy.'

The one actor you can almost guarantee won't reprise their role is Nicholas Brendon, who played Buffy's other bestie Xander Harris. Outside of the show, Nicholas has faced substance abuse issues. He was also arrested multiple times for the abuse of multiple different partners. Because of his past with the law, he may not be asked back for the reboot, but that's still uncertain.

How did the original 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' show end?

Deadline reported that there is a pilot order at Hulu for the Buffy reboot, and luckily, the original series ended in a way that could mean an easy transition to what the future held for Buffy and her friends at that time. During the series finale, having defeated the First Evil and escaped Sunnydale, which was pulled into the Hellmouth and effectively destroyed, Buffy and most of her friends made it out.