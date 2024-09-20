Home > Television > Sex and the City Meet Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids: Charlotte and Rocky "I'm so happy we didn't have kids in our twenties — I just didn't know a thing. You have so much more patience in your thirties, and I feel like I appreciate this so much more." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 20 2024, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sarahmgellar

Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has held Hollywood and the world in her thrall for decades now. Her sparkling smile and feisty acting ability made her a household name by 2000, and her star hasn't dimmed since then. But did you know that Sarah has two kids?

Along with her long-time husband Freddie Prinze Jr., the Buffy star has created a picture-perfect family. Here's a look at Sarah's children and her blissful family life.

Sarah Michelle Geller's kids are named Charlotte and Rocky.

Sarah and Freddie got married in 2002, and in 2009, they welcomed their first child, Charlotte Grace Prinze.

In an interview with People, Sarah and Freddie talked about why they waited until they were in their thirties, six years into their marriage, to have kids. Freddie said at the time, "I'm so happy we didn't have kids in our twenties — I just didn't know a thing. You have so much more patience in your thirties, and I feel like I appreciate this so much more."

Charlotte, now 15, apparently loves to cook, just like dad Freddie who once attended culinary school. She's into Taylor Swift and is apparently considering a career in acting.

In 2012, Sarah and Freddie welcomed their son, Rocky. Rocky, now 12, has seemingly been inspired by his namesake and took up boxing at a young age. On his seventh birthday, Sarah gushed on Instagram that she didn't know it was possible to fall in love with another human as much as she loved her firstborn until he arrived. The actor wrote, "Rocky on the day you were born, I swear my heart tripled in size. Your laugh is the only medicine I will ever need, and your excitement for life is my motivation."

Sarah and Freddie tied the knot in 2002, and they've been going strong ever since.

In order to create such a perfect family, a couple has to have a strong foundation. And despite the long odds in Hollywood relationships and all the unlikeliness of finding love, Sarah and Freddie have managed to do it. They first fell in love in the set of the 1997 cult classic I Know What You Did Last Summer. That movie spawned a generation of jokes, memes, and myriad spoofs and parodies. But it also spawned a great love affair between Sarah and Freddie.

Freddie popped the question in 2001, and the couple tied the knot in 2002 at a resort in Mexico. For 22 years since, they have remained together throughout all of life's ups and downs.