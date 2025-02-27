Why Did 'Buffy' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Have a Liver Transplant Months Before She Died? Michelle Trachtenberg reportedly received a liver transplant months before she died, leading to rampant speculation. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 27 2025, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

For those who were kids or older already by the mid-1990s, the name Michelle Trachtenberg will likely be instantly memorable. She started as a child star but quickly rose to fame in hit series like Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more. Tragically, she lost her life on Feb. 26, 2025, at just 39 years old.

It was a sudden and unimaginable loss and a shocking development for fans, leaving many questions. Sources close to the actor have reported that Michelle underwent a liver transplant months before she died. Rumors spread that she may have experienced complications from that transplant, causing her passing. Here's what we know about why she may have gotten the rumored transplant and Michelle's cause of death.

Why did Michelle Trachtenberg have a liver transplant months before she died?

Michelle was just 39 years old when her mother found her dead in her New York apartment, according to ABC News. Sources told the outlet that she recently underwent a liver transplant. They speculated that she may have experienced complications of that transplant, and no foul play is suspected according to ABC.

The cause of death is still pending an autopsy and medical examiner's report. But for now, people are wondering why she would have received a liver transplant. Unfortunately for those who want an answer, Michelle never publicly revealed the reason behind the supposed transplant, nor did she ever reveal any major health struggle.

In the months before she passed, Michelle sparked concern among fans for looking gaunt and unwell. In a selfie posted in 2024, the whites of her eyes were visibly yellow, which prompted fans to ask if she was OK. She never did give a reason behind the startling appearance of her eyes. However, yellowed eyes can be a sign of liver failure and may be connected to the reason she needed a transplant.

Why would anyone need a liver transplant?

With no official confirmation so far about why Michelle supposedly needed a liver transplant, all fans can do is speculate and wonder. There are, however, some standard reasons that a person would typically need a liver transplant, which may provide some insight. According to the Cleveland Clinic, reasons to need a liver transplant include liver failure or liver cancer.

Mayo Clinic clarifies that liver failure can happen for a variety of reasons, including bepatitis B, alcohol abuse, taking too much Tylenol (acetaminophen), autoimmune diseases, and more.

Some have speculated that she may have been suffering from cirrhosis, which is severe scarring of the liver that can be caused by alcohol abuse, according to Mayo.