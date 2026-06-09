Amid the Search for Nancy Guthrie, an Update Reveals That Human Remains Have Been Found "Bring her home." By Distractify Staff Published June 9 2026, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cbsnews

Unfortunately, it’s been over four months since Nancy Guthrie has been missing. To date, law enforcement has shared their theory that Nancy was abducted from her Arizona home in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2026. And of course, the nation has been watching in hopes that this case can be resolved with the best outcome.

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Savannah Guthrie, Nancy’s daughter and TODAY co-host, has been very open about how she and the Guthrie family are dealing with the case. And while there have been little to no leads, netizens are trying to figure out how Nancy could just vanish without a trace. However, while there is still no sign of the Guthrie matriarch, a new update has left folks feeling a bit uneasy.

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A new update reveals that human remains have been found near Nancy Guthrie’s home.

According to FOX News, Arizona authorities have made an interesting discovery amid the investigation. A human skeleton was reportedly found a few miles away from Nancy’s home. Interestingly, James T. Watson, an anthropologist at the University of Arizona who was at the scene, revealed that the skeleton is believed to have been buried 1,000 years ago.

"Whether it is a thousand years old or 50 years old, these are human remains," Watson shared. Aside from the skeleton, an additional bone had been found on the scene, which initially went viral. Although the skeleton is not related to the Guthrie case, it’s a stark reminder of what could potentially be the result.

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@ajwysopal is out searching for Nancy Guthrie right now and found what appears to be human remains 👀



I doubt they’re Nancy’s, looks like it’s been there a LONG time. But how amazing would it be if this brought another family closure? pic.twitter.com/9zV9lZpqCF — TCB Nay 🫶🏼 (@TrueCrimeBelieb) May 7, 2026

As of now, authorities are still working tirelessly to provide the Guthrie family with answers on who is behind the abduction and, hopefully, bring Nancy home.

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Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional post about her mother on June 7, 2026.

Although Savannah has since returned to her duties at TODAY, she continues to raise awareness about her mother’s abduction. In a June 7 Instagram Stories post, the broadcaster and journalist shared a post about her 84-year-old mother. "Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out," the text reads on a religious piece of artwork of what appears to be Jesus Christ.

"Bring her home," along with a heart emoji, Savannah captioned the post. This post follows a skew of social media posts Savannah has shared. From videos, Instagram Stories, and photos, Savannah has worked to keep Nancy’s name alive in the media as the search for her intensifies.

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Source: Mega

Unfortunately, WWLP reports that multiple ransom notes were sent to the Guthrie family. However, law enforcement has not been able to generate any solid leads or information from the notes. At this time, all we know is that the suspect, who was masked at the time of the disappearance, was armed. Still, authorities are continuing to process various tips that have been coming in.