Nancy Guthrie Missing 70 Days as $1M Reward Offered The authorities have received complaints from Nancy’s neighbors about a YouTuber harassing residents in the Catalina foothills area. By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 15 2026, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM Nancy Guthrie with daughter Savannah SOURCEINSTAGRAM/@SAVANNAHGUTHRIE :

It's been over 70 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her residence in Tucson, Arizona. Amid frustrations over the grandma’s missing case being at a standstill owing to limited clues, authorities have received complaints from Nancy’s neighbors about a YouTuber harassing residents in the Catalina foothills area.​

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According to News 4 Tucson KVOA, the Pima County Sheriff's Department received similar complaints from the 84-year-old’s daughter, Annie, in relation to her neighborhood. The news outlet reported that the Sheriff's Department recently attended a homeowners' association meeting for Guthrie's neighborhood.

Source: INSTAGRAM Guthrie siblings and missing Nancy Guthrie SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@SAVANNAHGUTHRIE

The high-profile case saw the FBI's involvement. However, it still awaits a major breakthrough. The authorities are certain that Savannah Guthrie’s elderly mother was taken against her will after they found a trail of blood outside her residence. The investigators released the footage of a masked man, seemingly Nancy’s abductor, loitering around on her porch on the night she disappeared.

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Nancy Guthrie Missing for Over 70 Days: Here Are All the Latest Updates

The investigators are looking at a pile of DNA evidence and waiting for key lab results. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos remains hopeful that advances in science could help dismantle DNA samples that have multiple contributors and help them with identification. The investigators are combing through the video footage that has been submitted to them. The Sheriff’s department continues to urge homeowners in the surrounding neighborhood to submit relevant footage that can help crack the case.

There is a large reward waiting for anyone who can help with relevant information regarding the case. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information, 88-CRIME is offering a $102,500 reward, and the Guthrie family is offering a $1,000,000 reward.​

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View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Savannah Guthrie talks about mother Nancy Guthrie SOURCE; INSTAGRAM/@TODAYSHOW

Since her mysterious disappearance, Nancy’s daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni have faced intense public scrutiny. Since the couple had dinner with Nancy on the night she vanished and presumably were the last people to see her, many keyboard warriors even accused them of being the ones behind the supposed abduction.

Cioni reportedly dropped Nancy off at her home after she had dinner with the couple. The rumors spread rapidly after NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield claimed that a law enforcement source told her Tommaso was a "prime suspect.”

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Svannah recently sat down for an interview with former morning show co-host Hoda Kotb. She blamed herself and repeatedly apologized to her missing mother and siblings. “It’s too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside… and it’s because of me,” she said.

The Guthrie siblings have urged the Tucson community to think hard about any unusual occurrence they may have noticed on Jan. 11, Jan. 31, and Feb. 1. The authorities have reminded the public to stay aware and avoid sending money to anyone claiming to raise funds for Nancy’s case.

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View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM The Guthrie siblings talk about mother's disappearance SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@SAVANNAHGUTHRIE