Where Is the Outlast: The Jungle Cast Now, a Year After Filming? While the winners decided to be responsible with their money, other contestants have continued doing what they do best, excelling in their respective fields. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated July 3 2026, 7:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @hallejolene

Nikki Hru and Maddy Jones won the $1 million prize on Netflix’s Outlast: The Jungle. A cultural successor to shows like Survivor, the show adapted a familiar format and took it into the world of streaming.

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16 contestants competed in Panama, with the goal of being the last team standing in the face of brutal team politics and clashing personalities, while also figuring out hunting, shelter, and hydration.

The series was filmed in June of 2025, and a year out, fans are wondering where the contestants of the show might be now.

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What Did The Winners Do With Their Cash Prize?

The million-dollar cash prize was split between the two winners of the show. Each winner took home $500,000 from the $1 million prize, before taxes. Both Hru and Jones opened up about what they planned to do with the money that they had won. Hru decided to put the money towards a childhood dream. She said, “This is gonna sound so silly, but the first thing I’m buying is a really good mermaid tail, because it has been on my wish list since I was five, and I want one that I can swim in so I can free dive with a mermaid tail.”

Maddy and Nikki being the first female duo to win Outlast the Jungle is the best possible ending to this season ! #Outlast #OutlasttheJungle #OutlastNetflix pic.twitter.com/7keDbXTEkZ — phony reality reaper 🌝 (@PhonyReality) June 18, 2026

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She would later say, “I think that, otherwise, I will be responsible with it. I am happy my life can kind of be settled, and I can be back to the trajectory I was on prior to some hardships. So that’s great. But the fun answer is a mermaid tail.”

Maddy said she had similar plans. She said, “I’ll probably buy some nice things for myself. I’ll upgrade my house or maybe my car or some nice things. But something that was important to my husband and me is to help some of his family and friends in the Philippines.”

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What Are the Other Contestants Doing Now?

The remaining fourteen contestants, who consisted of athletes, wildlife educators, and models, have pursued various paths since leaving the show. Leiya reached the final leg of the competition but was voted off by Nikki and Maddy in a strategic decision before the finish line. Since her exit from the show, she has been spending time with her family and at church and taking oil painting classes.

I felt bad for Leiya on Outlast the Jungle at first but then after seeing the effort she put in on team alpha, I kinda understand now why she was disliked so much on team charlie. #OutlasttheJungle #OutlastNetflix pic.twitter.com/AzMcxWp3Ih — phony reality reaper 🌝 (@PhonyReality) June 18, 2026

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Pharaoh continues to be a wildlife educator through his social media presence. Abby has been traveling the world and continuing her adventures. Sarah has continued her career in reality television and has also appeared on Squid Game: The Challenge season 2.