The 'CS:GO' Paris Major From BLAST Kicks off — Here's Where to Watch the Esports Event Need to know where to watch the 'CS:GO' Paris Major? 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' is holding its final major esports event in May. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 8 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

One of the most popular competitive events in esports history is coming to an end after more than a decade. The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) Major Championships is holding an event in Paris this year. Teams from all over the world gather to compete in the online tactical first-person shooter game from Valve. The game was first released in 2012 and features a variety of competitive modes. The final Major Championships will be held in Paris ahead of the summer release of Counter-Strike 2.

With CS:GO's lifespan coming to an end, the Paris Major represents the last big milestone for the long-running game and its wide community of fans. If you're looking to see the action for yourself before the era of CS:GO comes to an end, here's where to watch the CS:GO Paris Major.

Here's where to watch the 'CS:GO' Paris Major.

In 2023, the CS:GO Paris Major is being hosted by BLAST.tv. Tickets are currently on sale for fans to attend the event in person in Paris, France. For those who can't make the trip, there are still plenty of options. The Paris Major will be streamed on the official BLAST.tv website and boasts "really cool features" and exclusive content that fans can sink their teeth into. The event will also be streamed on their Twitch and YouTube channels.

Here's the overall schedule for the 'CS:GO' Paris Major.