You Can Watch Karen Read's Trial and Follow Every Moment of the Next Part of the Case Karen Read claims she is being framed. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 1 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Although Karen Read, who is accused of second-degree murder after allegedly hitting boyfriend John O'Keefe with her car and leaving him to die, already had one trial, the case isn't over. Her initial trial ended with a hung jury. Now, she has another trial. So, where can you watch the Karen Read trial?

Article continues below advertisement

If the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case taught people anything, it’s that everyone loves to sit in front of their devices with a bowl of popcorn and watch wild cases unfold. And, luckily for those same people, you can watch Read’s case from the comfort of your home as she goes through a second trial and pleads her case.

Article continues below advertisement

Where can you watch Karen Read’s trial?

Because Read’s trial is in Dedham, Mass., not far from Boston, local news networks have live streams available to watch Read’s trial. NBC Boston has a live stream available on the network’s official YouTube channel. CBS News Boston also has a stream of the trial, though the initial streams feature jury selection, which could last up to two weeks. After that, the rest of the trial continues.

After the jury is selected, cameras will not be on in the courtroom for jury interviews, according to CBS News Boston. But once the rest of the trial is underway, and the jury selection process is over, and opening statements begin, the trial will be streamed live by the local Boston networks. And, very likely, by TikTok users who share those same live streams on their own TikTok live streams as the trial progresses.

Article continues below advertisement

What did Karen Read say about being framed?

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend back in 2022 and leaving him in the snow afterward. However, according to her first trial and her continued claims by herself and her legal team, Read claims she is being set up by three men — Brian Albert, Brian Higgins, and Colin Albert. However, prior to the jury selection of Read’s second trial, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled that Albert could not be blamed by the defense due to insufficient evidence about him specifically.

Article continues below advertisement

Read’s official charges prior to her first trial were second-degree murder, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol. She pleaded not guilty to all three charges. The evidence presented in her initial trial included her boyfriend O’Keefe’s DNA on one of her SUV’s taillights and his hair on her bumper.

Jury selection starting today in second murder trial of Karen Read -- woman accused of causing the 2022 death of her police officer boyfriend in Massachusetts. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 1, 2025