Where Was Lifetime's Cozy Christmas Movie, 'Under the Christmas Tree,' Filmed?By Anna Garrison
Dec. 20 2021, Published 2:23 a.m. ET
If there's one thing viewers can count on the Lifetime Channel for, it's an adorably heartwarming Christmas movie to enjoy.
The Lifetime Channel's latest holiday flick, Under the Christmas Tree, is set in idyllic Maine. Maine is known for its delicious lobster and beautiful pine trees, but was Under the Christmas Tree really filmed in the picturesque state?
Read on for everything we know about Under the Christmas Tree and its filming locations.
Where was 'Under the Christmas Tree' filmed?
Under the Christmas Tree follows marketing genius Alma Beltran (Elise Bauman) and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont (Tattiawna Jones) after they cross paths in an unusual way. Charlie has been looking for a tree for the Maine governor’s holiday celebration, and comes upon the perfect pine... in Alma's backyard.
Thankfully, after a little tension and some romantic help from the town's pastry chef (Ricki Lake), the two women embark on a remarkable journey of love and Christmas magic.
Like most holiday films, Under the Christmas Tree was filmed before the holiday season, in September 2021. Also similarly to other new Christmas classics, Under the Christmas Tree was filmed in a place where there are plenty of pine trees: Canada! Specifically, the majority of the film's principal photography was shot in Ottawa, Canada.
Director Lisa Rose Snow has spoken enthusiastically about Under the Christmas Tree as her first feature film. She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, "This whole project has a real pinch-me vibe. I haven’t felt such ease and magic with a film since I made Two Penny Road Kill many years ago. The collaboration and creativity from this stellar crew and this epic cast has been one for the record books. I’ll truly never forget it."
In addition to the sweet wrap note, Lisa Rose Snow also tagged Ottawa, Canada, further confirming Under the Christmas Tree was filmed there. The film makes Lifetime history as the network's first-ever lesbian Christmas film, and we can't wait to see Lisa's hard work come to fruition!
There are many other notable Christmas movies filmed in and around Ottawa, including A Christmas Carousel, A Cheerful Christmas, Christmas Unwrapped, and Winter Castle. Despite filming in the fall, Ottawa's gorgeous snowy mountain peaks, beautiful natural landscape, and picture-perfect ice skating rinks easily make it the best location to shoot a film full of holiday joy, no matter the time of year.
Actress Elise Bauman, who plays Alma, took to Instagram to show off some behind-the-scenes footage ahead of the film's premiere on Dec. 19, 2021. In her photo collection, fans can catch a glimpse of the gorgeous natural setting that Ottawa provided for Under the Christmas Tree.
Under the Christmas Tree airs on Lifetime on Dec. 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST.