Why Did the White House Post About Harambe? Viral Tribute Explained "An icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline." By Alisan Duran Published May 28 2026, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: X/@whitehouse

The White House sparked confusion and viral reactions online after sharing an emotional tribute to Harambe nearly 10 years after the gorilla’s death. The official X account posted a lengthy memorial message honoring the famous Cincinnati Zoo gorilla, calling him a “legend” and “true patriot.”

Article continues below advertisement

The unexpected post immediately exploded across social media, collecting millions of views within hours. Some users found the tribute hilarious and nostalgic, while others questioned why the White House devoted such a serious statement to an internet meme from 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did the White House post about Harambe?

In the viral post, the White House described Harambe as “an icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline.” The account also claimed “the world stopped scrolling” after the gorilla’s death nearly a decade ago.

The White House shared the tribute one day before the 10th anniversary of Harambe’s death at the Cincinnati Zoo. The western lowland gorilla was shot and killed on May 28, 2016, after a 3-year-old boy climbed into the enclosure and interacted with the animal.

Article continues below advertisement

Zoo officials later defended the decision to shoot Harambe, explaining that the child’s safety remained the top priority during the incident. The story quickly dominated headlines worldwide and became one of the internet’s most recognizable viral moments of the decade.

Today, we remember a legend.



On this day in history, Harambe would have celebrated another birthday. An icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline.



Tomorrow marks 10 years since we lost him. Ten years since the moment the… pic.twitter.com/8kfaiuY5zy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 27, 2026 Source: X/@whitehouse

Article continues below advertisement

What did Trump say about Harambe?

Donald Trump also commented on the Harambe incident shortly after it happened in 2016 while campaigning for president. During a press conference, Trump described the footage involving the child and gorilla as “so beautiful to watch” despite the dangerous situation, as reported by CBS News.

Trump later said zoo officials likely “didn’t have a choice” when deciding to shoot Harambe because a young child’s life was potentially at risk. His comments resurfaced online again after the White House’s recent tribute post gained widespread attention.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House tribute itself did not directly mention Trump, though many social media users connected the post to internet culture that became especially prominent during the 2016 election era. The tribute quickly sparked divided reactions online, with some users embracing the nostalgic meme reference while others criticized the post as strange for an official government account.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Harambe quickly became one of the internet’s most famous memes after his death in 2016. Social media users created parody tributes, edited photos, songs, conspiracy jokes, and viral catchphrases that transformed the gorilla into an unexpected online cultural symbol.

One of the most widely shared jokes became the phrase “d--ks out for Harambe,” which spread rapidly across social media platforms at the time. The Cincinnati Zoo later criticized many of the memes, saying staff members were still grieving the loss of the endangered animal.