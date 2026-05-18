Trump’s White House Helipad Plans Are Sparking Debate "This is not a Trump wild idea." By Alisan Duran Published May 18 2026, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering another major change to the White House grounds. According to The Washington Post, the administration is exploring plans to install a helipad on the South Lawn, potentially allowing newer Marine One helicopters to land directly on the property.

Article continues below advertisement

While some critics view the idea as another dramatic redesign of the historic campus, officials reportedly insist the proposal is based more on practicality than appearance.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s White House helipad plans reportedly stem from Marine One concerns.

According to the outlet, the issue centers around the next-generation VH-92A Marine One helicopters, which reportedly create problems for the White House lawn because of their downward-facing exhaust vents.

The newer aircraft have allegedly been prevented from landing directly on the South Lawn because officials worry the exhaust could damage the carefully maintained grass. Older helicopters, including the VH-60N White Hawk and VH-3D Sea King, are reportedly still handling the final presidential flights into the White House complex.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement shared with The Washington Post, the Marine Corps said the VH-92A “continues to support administrative lifts of the President outside the National Capital Region.” Officials also stated the Marine One fleet would remain “appropriately resourced to fly all required missions.”

Article continues below advertisement

Some officials reportedly support the White House helipad proposal.

According to the report, several officials believe a permanent landing pad could solve ongoing operational concerns tied to the updated helicopters. “This is not a Trump wild idea,” a retired military officer reportedly told The Washington Post. “No one wanted to invest the political capital and time in this until they had ruled out other technical mitigation options.”

However, not everyone appears convinced the project is necessary. Retired Marine Corps colonel Ray L’Heureux reportedly opposed the proposal and argued that changing the historic grounds would be a mistake.“I understand the conversation coming up again. It always comes up,” he reportedly said before adding that a helipad would be “stupid from an aesthetic standpoint.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has proposed several major White House changes.

Since returning to office, Trump has reportedly pushed forward with multiple renovation and construction projects tied to the White House and Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Independent, the president has proposed a new White House ballroom, changes to the Rose Garden, and additional redesign efforts throughout the capital. Trump has also openly discussed his longtime interest in construction and development projects.