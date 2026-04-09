Trump Reportedly Building White House Ballroom with Foreign Steel After Touting American Steel The steel is being donated by ArcelorMittal, a Luxembourg-based firm. By Ivy Griffith Published April 9 2026, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For MAGA loyalists, one of the biggest draws of President Donald Trump has traditionally been his self-avowed support for American businesses. Whether or not this support materializes in practice is a subject of great debate. But the President is often quick to praise American companies and industries, including the American steel industry.

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However as Trump, who is almost halfway through his second and final term in office, works on the construction of an overly-large ballroom addition for the White House, he's not turning to American steelworkers to bring it to life. In fact, the project appears to be using foreign steel. Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Is Trump building the White House ballroom using foreign steel?

It's no secret that American businesses have been hit hard by Trump's tariffs. The massive taxes, which some Americans erroneously believe are charged to other countries, have forced American companies to raise prices to cover their taxes. There's a snowball effect, which means that as prices rise in foundational goods like steel, lumber, and other products, the manufacturers that use those products are also having to raise prices, pushing affordability further out of reach for both American companies and citizens.

But at least a major construction project at the White House means money for American steelworkers, right? Wrong, apparently. Trump is continuing his long-standing tradition of using foreign goods to create his merchandise and build his real estate. The New York Times reports, "President Trump has championed the U.S. steel industry, promising to strengthen it and to impose stiff tariffs on foreign metals to shield manufacturers from overseas competitors."

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The outlet added, "Yet the White House has secured tens of millions of dollars worth of donated foreign steel for Mr. Trump’s $400 million ballroom project, according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive and private conversations." This has prompted citizens and lawmakers alike to push back, decrying his use of foreign steel when American steelmakers are hurting. It also belies his claim that he cares for the American steel industry.

And, according to MS Now, it runs deeper than that. The steel is being donated by ArcelorMittal, a Luxembourg-based firm. Right around the time the company offered to donate around $37 million in steel, Trump adjusted tariffs in a way that the New York Times says "could benefit ArcelorMittal, by cutting in half the tariffs applied to exports of automotive steel from its Canadian plant.” Which sounds pretty shady.

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Online users call Trump's focus on ballroom amid international chaos "dystopian."

Meanwhile, the fact that Trump is still pushing ahead with the ballroom construction at all has been labeled "dystopian" online. As Trump appears poised to go nuclear — figuratively and perhaps literally — the world watches in confusion and frustration as he continues to brag about the ballroom and pretend like international diplomacy isn't on raging fire.

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This has prompted people to call the entire thing "surreal" and "dystopian" online, saying that it beggars belief that the President of the United States can be crowing about the construction of a ballroom while the country is engaged in unsanctioned military actions against a sovereign nation, seemingly at the beck and call of ally Israel.

All over social media, cries for the use of the 25th Amendment have gained steam as people want to see the President removed due to what they believe is his incapacitation. Things reached a fever pitch on April 6, 2026, after Trump took to Truth Social to crow, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."

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