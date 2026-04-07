Reactions to Trump's Threat to Iran Has Folks Calling for the 25th Amendment "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards." By Niko Mann Published April 7 2026, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Several threats to Iran posted by President Donald Trump on Truth Social have folks calling for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment. Trump's posts centered around the country failing to open the Striaght of Hormuz. Trump began an illegal war with Iran when he ordered military strikes on the country in a joint effort with Israel on Feb. 28, 2026.

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As a result, an all-girls elementary school in Minab was hit. At least 168 people, mostly children, were killed in the attack, and thousands more have died, per NBC News. Trump's rhetoric is so nuts that even former Fox News host Tucker Carlson called him "vile," and former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said the twice-impeached president "has gone insane," per The Independent.

Source: Mega

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Reactions to Trump's Iran threat call for the 25th Amendment.

On Easter Sunday, Trump posted a threat to Iran on Truth Social that said Iranians would "be living in Hell" if they failed to open the Straight of Hormuz, where 20 percent of the world's oil is transported through, per ABC News. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," he wrote. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The post was so shocking that at first, many people thought it was fake, and several politicians — including Republicans — spoke out against the president's crazy rhetoric. Tucker Carlson asked on his X talk show, “Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning?"

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Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was once a staunch Trump supporter, also weighed in on X, calling him "insane" and "evil." "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness," she wrote. "I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

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U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called for Congress to remove Trump with the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a sitting president if they are unable to "discharge the powers and duties" of the presidency. "If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment," he wrote on X. "This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more."

If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.



This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more. pic.twitter.com/vB0TAp3RuK — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 5, 2026

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Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also criticized the president on X and wrote his threats "are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war." Trump also told ABC News that if there wasn't a deal with Iran within 48 hours, "we're blowing up the whole country."

The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils.



Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone.



These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/AVqiuolgWm — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 28, 2026