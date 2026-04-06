Distractify
Home > News > Politics

'Sick People' — Why Donald Trump Jr. Is Furious Over Viral Rumors About His Dad

An X post sparked speculations online about Donald Trump's death after the White House entered a brief shutdown.

Anuraag Chatterjee - Author
By

Published April 6 2026, 11:39 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr.; Donald Trump
Source: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore; MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. reacts to the viral death hoax involving his father Donald Trump

The internet had a field day after President Donald Trump seemingly disappeared from public view for a brief period of time. With the White House entering a brief shutdown, speculations ran wild online that the commander in chief might be no more.

This was sparked by a user on X, who was criticizing Democrats for allegedly running a campaign that deceived the American people into believing rumors about the president's demise.

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump

Netizens quickly took to the idea that President Trump might have indeed passed away. With the Iran War still continuing and the midterms right around the corner, such misinformation could potentially have a number of adverse effects on the society.

The internet, however, similar to when rumors about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's death spread online, asked questions about where the commander in chief was.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to the Rumors

The post that circulated online claimed that President Trump was taken for secret medical assistance at the Walter Reed Medical Center. The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., slammed the trend and the people who were buying into it. He simply put out a post saying, "Sick people," pointing out how people were engaging with the news in bad faith.

Donald Trump Jr.
Source: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Donald Trump Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

The rumors come at a time when the president has been dealing with the Iran crisis, which saw the United States launch a war on the Middle Eastern country along with Israel. Despite having a military that is more or less crippled according to President Trump, Iran has managed to drag out the war longer than many had anticipated.

Regarding this, Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group, wrote in The New York Times, “Perhaps most significantly, the Iranians have managed to subdue traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, responding in the one arena where weaker nations have often found leverage against stronger ones: not by matching force with force, but by changing the terms of the contest.”

Article continues below advertisement

Israel Attacks Iran a Day After Donald Trump's Threats

President Trump’s online reactions to the Iran war have put a lot of weight behind speculations that he is not happy with the outcome of the conflict so far. On Easter Sunday, the commander in chief posted a profanity-filled message on social media platform Truth Social, where he instructed the Iranian regime to open the Strait of Hormuz or risk attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Source: X/@FmrRepMTG

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Donald Trump over his recent Truth Social post on the Iran war.

Article continues below advertisement

Following President Trump's threats, Israel has already launched attacks on Iranian petrochemical sites, reports the BBC. There are also potent communications that suggest a ground invasion of Iran might be in the cards. Currently, there are at least 50,000 troops stationed in the Middle East, which is the largest presence of U.S. troops in the region in quite some time.

Energy authorities have warned about the long-term damage that this war can cause in the coming days. Countries have already begun bracing for energy shortages, as around one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz. According to critics, President Trump does not have many options left to solve the conflict, which has also affected his negotiation tactics.

Advertisement

Latest Politics News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.