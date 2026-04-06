Expert Warns Trump Has 'Lost Control' as President's Iran Ultimatum Sparks Backlash “What the president tweeted (posted) today clearly shows that he has lost control and he is furious and just lashing out rhetorically.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 6 2026, 8:46 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Expert warns Donald Trump has 'lost control' on Iran war

President Donald Trump has threatened to “blow up” Iran in a number of interviews with major American news outlets over the past few weeks. The president has made it clear on Sunday, April 5, that he will not hesitate to inflict more damage on Iran if it doesn’t negotiate with the U.S. within the next 48 hours over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. "There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," he said in a conversation with Axios.

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When asked whether he is wary of harming innocent Iranians in the process, he responded by saying that Iranians who oppose the regime want the U.S. to continue its strikes. Referring to common Iranians, President Trump claimed, "They are living in fear. They are afraid we are gonna leave in the middle of the war, but we are not going to leave.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump

President Trump made similar threats while speaking to ABC News' correspondent Rachel Scott during a recent interaction. Scott asked the president whether he would stand by his previously decided timeline of two to three weeks to strike a deal with Iran. To this, President Trump replied, "It should be days, not weeks." adding, “(Iran) has been decimated, decimated. And every day is going to get worse."

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"Every day they're gonna have to build more bridges, and they're gonna have to build more power plants and more everything else. There's been no country that's ever taken a pounding like that," President Trump stated.

Iran Responds to Donald Trump's Comments

President Trump took to his Truth Social account to issue a direct warning to Iran, further escalating the situation. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***kin' Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you'll be living in H**L - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote.

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Iran retorted after President Trump issued the ultimatum. Responding to the threats, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, slammed President Trump for "following Netanyahu's commands” and complicating the situation. "Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living H**L for every single family," he said. Mohammad asked President Trump to “respect the rights of the Iranian people and end this dangerous game."

https://t.co/QN35G6KF5x — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 6, 2026 Source: X/@TrumpDailyPosts An X post highlighting Donald Trump's recent Truth Social post on the Iran war.

Political analysts have since blasted the president for accelerating the conflict. Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly called out President Trump for acting as a puppet for Israel. “I’m not defending Iran, but let’s be honest about all of this. The Strait is closed because the U.S. and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran based on the same nuclear lies they’ve been telling for decades, that any moment Iran would develop a nuclear weapon.”

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Marjorie added, “You know who has nuclear weapons? Israel. They are more than capable of defending themselves without the U.S. having to fight their wars, kill innocent people and children, and pay for it.”

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026 Source: X/@FmrRepMTG Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Donald Trump for his recent Truth Social post on the Iran war.

Ali Vaez, Iran Project Director at the International Crisis Group, criticized President Trump’s social media move in a conversation with ABC News. He said, “What the president tweeted (posted) today clearly shows that he has lost control and he is furious and just lashing out rhetorically.”