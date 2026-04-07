Why Trump Said “A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight” Amid Iran Tensions A chilling post from Trump has people questioning what comes next as Iran braces for potential large-scale strikes. By Darrell Marrow Published April 7 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump woke up on April 7 and promised violence. He issued a new ultimatum to Iran, saying, “A whole civilization will die tonight,” and sparked global concern.

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According to Reuters, the war began on Feb. 28, when U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders. The conflict quickly spread across the region. Iran launched attacks on Israel, Saudi-linked targets, and Gulf infrastructure. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel continued striking sites inside Iran. Now, Trump appears to be escalating the situation. His warning raises the stakes and could put civilian safety directly in the crosshairs.

Source: Mega

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​​Why did Donald Trump say "a whole civilization will die tonight"?

Trump issued the threat while pushing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that if Tehran refused, the U.S. could destroy Iranian bridges and power plants within hours. As the deadline approached, Israeli strikes intensified across Iran, signaling that the next phase of the war could bring devastating consequences.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

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As Trump’s warning spread, Iranian officials pushed back with both military threats and public mobilization, according to AP. Iranian official Alireza Rahimi called on young people to form human chains around power plants. President Masoud Pezeshkian also said 14 million Iranians had volunteered to fight.

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“More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran,” Pezeshkian posted on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned it would “deprive the U.S. and its allies of the region’s oil and gas for years” if Trump carried out his threat.

Source: Mega

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When will the war come to an end?

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal passed through intermediaries. Iran insists that real negotiations can happen only after the U.S. and Israel stop their strikes, promise they will not resume, and offer compensation for the damage already done.