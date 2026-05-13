President Trump Leaves U.S. For Important Trip to China — Here's Why It Matters American executives joined Trump on his trip to China. By Ivy Griffith Published May 13 2026, 4:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For world leaders, international meetings with fellow heads of state are some of the most impactful moves they can make. They can secure alliances, launch wars, and settle trade disputes with just a few words, shaping the world with the kind of power few hold. And when heads of state meet from the two most powerful trade nations in the world, the United States and China, you know important things are brewing.

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As the war against Iran rages on, affordability reaches a burning crisis in the United States, and uncertainty rumbles through the country, President Donald Trump boarded a plane to China to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. But why is he going to China? Here's what we know about the potentially impactful meeting between two of the world's most powerful men.

Source: MEGA

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Why is Trump going to China?

In mid-May 2026, Trump boarded a plane to China. The American public had mixed responses to his plan to head overseas in the midst of a war he launched against Iran, but the planned meeting went ahead anyway. And the reason "why" may surprise some.

Joining Trump on the international trip were several major American executives, and PBS reports, "Talks there are expected to encompass the complex economic and security postures of both nations." Trump has been aggressively levying tariffs against China in pursuit of what he claims is a more equitable trade posture. But experts believe the tariffs may be hurting American businesses and American citizens more than trade partners, a reality which Trump seems to refuse to acknowledge.

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The trip to China may be an opportunity for both countries to discuss their economic feud, and the American executives seem to support this idea as they will be able to weigh in on how current economic postures are affecting the American economy. PBS also notes that this meeting is an opportunity for China and the US to discuss Iran, who is a partner of China. Trump has waffled on his desire to work with China over the war with Iran, and has also given mixed messages about Xi's willingness to work with Trump on finding a way forward.

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All in all, it's expected that the trip to China will give both countries a chance to eye a new economic balance and discuss the impact of the war in Iran, which is causing massive trade and oil disruptions throughout the world.

Americans are frustrated with Trump over his disinterest with their financial struggles.

Meanwhile, back at home, American voters are getting fed up. On May 12, 2026, during a press gaggle, Trump was asked how much he was considering the struggles of Americans in their financial situations when he mulled over plans to make a deal with Iran. A reporter asked, "Are Americans' financial situations motivating you to make a deal?"

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Trump callously crowed, "Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran, they can't have a nuclear weapon." He then shockingly added, "I don't think about Americans' financial situations. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have nuclear weapons." That admission sent a thunderbolt of shock online through even his most ardent supporters. Many people questioned his response, or tried to explain it as taken out of content.

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Yet the President of the United States admitted that when it comes to his own citizens' money being impacted by his wildly disruptive war on Iran, which has caused headaches with international trade and oil shipments, it is not his concern.