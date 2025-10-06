No, President Trump Was Not Shot Again, Despite What You've Seen Online "Careful what you wish on others, for it will come onto you." By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 6 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The moment in July 2024 when Donald Trump was shot still lives etched in memory as a significant turning point in that summer's campaign. That shooting was a very real attempt on his life, and one that very nearly succeeded, even though Trump was under the protection of the Secret Service.

Now, rumors are swirling online that Trump was shot again. Following these rumors, many want to know whether there's any truth and where they originated. Here's what we know.

Was Donald Trump shot again?

There are no verified reports to suggest that Trump was shot again. If it had happened, it would be major news around the world, and there's been no indication that it has. The rumors that Trump had been shot again appear to have started swirling online. "5 Minutes Ago Shock in D.C. President Donald Trump Shot AGAIN," one Facebook post from early October reads.

Although these posts have received some engagement, the associated images appear to be either doctored or taken out of context. Nevertheless, some people have weighed in, believing that the events are real and arguing that Democrats are responsible. Others called out the page for making up stories.

"So many lies on TRUMP WHEN ARE YOU PEOPLE GOING TO STOP?" one person asked before another added, "Careful what you wish on others, for it will come onto you."

For now, though, it seems these posts aren't based on anything true and are instead an attempt to generate engagement by suggesting that something hugely upsetting happened.

The real assassination attempt on Trump is part of an atmosphere of political violence.

Although Trump was not shot again, one of the reasons some people are willing to believe that might be possible is because of the way political violence seems to be all around us at the moment. The shooting of Charlie Kirk in September was a major event, but there have also been attacks on the CDC, and two local lawmakers in Minnesota were assassinated over the summer of 2025.

Trump: I’ve got more wounds than any President— ever. I’ve been shot 100 times, stabbed nearly to death, run thru with swords, and put into a meat grinder— twice. I’ve had VD 50 times. No President has endured what I have, and I did it all for you.



The heartbreak of dementia. pic.twitter.com/Ied3hFTnwN — Dr. Dave (@drdave1999) October 5, 2025 Source: X/@drdave1999

These acts of violence all follow on from the shooting of Donald Trump, which happened in July of 2024 and was an all-consuming moment for a few weeks. Surprisingly, even that moment has been somewhat forgotten amid a more general onslaught of news in the year since. By the time the election happened a few months later, it was not something that appeared to be top-of-mind for most voters.

What that moment did for Trump is give him a sense of religious fervor. In March, he suggested that God had chosen to save his life so that he, in turn, could save America, per CBS. Trump is not the only person to have made that argument in the year-plus since a bullet grazed his ear, but he emerged otherwise unscathed from an attempt on his life.