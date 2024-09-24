Home > FYI Dynamic Duo Whitney Lynne and Amanda Ann Launch "It Girl Era" Podcast With a fresh name, new branding, and renewed focus, this podcast is set to inspire and empower a broader audience. By Reese Watson Published Sept. 24 2024, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: WN Agency

In an exciting evolution, the dynamic duo Whitney Lynne and Amanda Ann, who originally captured audiences with their popular podcast Girl’s On Top, have officially rebranded and relaunched their show under a new title: It Girl Era. With a fresh name, new branding, and renewed focus, this podcast is set to inspire and empower a broader audience, continuing their rise as influential voices in modern culture.

The rebranding from Girl’s On Top to It Girl Era wasn’t just about a name change—it’s a reflection of the podcast's growth. Whitney Lynne and Amanda Ann explained that the title It Girl Era captures the essence of their evolving message: a celebration of women stepping into their own, embracing their power, and redefining what it means to be an "It Girl" in today’s world.

Whereas Girl’s On Top focused primarily on personal experiences and candid conversations about life, relationships, and navigating adulthood, It Girl Era aims to go even deeper. It’s about spotlighting influential women from all walks of life, uncovering their stories, and sharing the key ingredients of their success with listeners who aspire to be confident, unapologetic, and in control of their own narrative.

Whitney and Amanda felt that the concept of the "It Girl" had evolved far beyond its traditional, often superficial, connotations. In their view, being an “It Girl” today is less about fitting into society’s standards of beauty or popularity, and more about embodying self-confidence, ambition, authenticity, and empowerment.

What to Expect from 'It Girl Era'

Listeners can expect the same wit, humor, and relatability that made Girl’s On Top a fan favorite, but with an even broader and bolder approach. Each episode of It Girl Era will feature thought-provoking conversations with high-profile guests, deep dives into current trends, and insightful discussions on how to live a more intentional and empowered life.

The hosts also plan to touch on a wide range of topics including career growth, personal branding, entrepreneurship, mental health, fashion, beauty, and pop culture — all through the lens of helping women step into their own "It Girl" moment. Whether discussing how to make impactful career moves or decoding the latest social media trends, Whitney and Amanda want their listeners to feel inspired and armed with practical tips to take control of their lives.

Whitney Lynne and Amanda Ann have cultivated a loyal following due to their genuine chemistry and relatable personalities. Friends turned co-hosts, their connection is palpable on air, making listeners feel as though they’re chatting with their best friends. Whitney, known for her sharp business acumen and love of fashion, brings a mix of entrepreneurial spirit and creativity to the show, while Amanda’s background in media and pop culture analysis gives her the insight needed to break down complex cultural trends in ways that are easy to understand.

Together, they create an environment where women can feel seen, heard, and understood. Their fans often praise them for their openness and vulnerability, particularly when sharing their own personal journeys — whether it's tackling career challenges, navigating relationships, or dealing with self-doubt.

What’s Next?

With the rebrand comes a slew of exciting developments. Whitney and Amanda have hinted at upcoming collaborations with fashion brands, live podcast recordings, and even exclusive It Girl Era events for their listeners. They are also looking into launching merchandise that embodies the themes of empowerment and self-expression that the podcast promotes.