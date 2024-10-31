Home > FYI "Whiz Kid" 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur Adam Cohen Spotted at Meduza Restaurant in NYC Amid Launch Preparations for STIC Meduza’s upscale setting seemed a fitting backdrop for Cohen, the new found business celeb, who has made a significant impression in the adtech industry with his blend of ambition, ingenuity, and early success. By Reese Watson Published Oct. 31 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: David Krieger/Shutterstock/WN-Agency

In a recent New York City sighting, Adam Cohen , the 21-year-old entrepreneur behind adtech startup STIC , was seen dining at Meduza Restaurant, a hotspot known for its stylish ambiance and inventive dishes. The young founder has been turning heads in the tech and business communities with his innovative approach to advertising: turning everyday cars into ad space with a seamless, high-tech approach.

Cohen, who recently announced the official launch of STIC at ADWEEK’s Mediaweek event, has created a platform where drivers can earn money simply by placing removable branded stickers on their vehicles. With tracking technology built into each sticker, STIC allows drivers to monetize their daily commutes or road trips without altering their routines. The company has already launched in California and will soon expand to New York and Las Vegas, thanks to strong demand and significant brand interest.

STIC's novel advertising model is already making waves by offering drivers the chance to earn up to 14 cents per mile driven with branded ads — a practical way for commuters to offset travel costs and for advertisers to engage new audiences.