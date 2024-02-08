Home > Entertainment > Music "Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" Duo Barlow and Bear Are Doing it Again With 'Moana 2' By Sara Belcher Feb. 8 2024, Published 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There's a musical duo that's been making sweeps online, but not everyone is immediately familiar with the pair known as "Barlow and Bear" — but who are they? Barlow and Bear are two women who you've probably seen on your TikTok feed once or twice, and their success is a clear example of what can happen when you grab an opportunity by its horns.

Barlow and Bear are the creative geniuses behind the "Unofficial Bridgerton Musical."

If you spent any time on TikTok during the pandemic, you'll probably remember Abigail Barlow from her viral song "Heartbreak Hotel." As she's gained popularity on the site, she joined up with fellow music prodigy Emily Bear, who has been professionally making music since she was five years old.

The pair won a Grammy award for their work on the "Unofficial Bridgerton Musical," which they developed collaboratively with their audience. On TikTok, the duo went live throughout their creative process, sharing the experience with their viewers and taking feedback actively as the concept album was developed.

Though the album is not a live performance musical, its work was inspired by the first season of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, and even the original Bridgerton author Julia Quinn acknowledged that their work was "blowing [her] mind." Abigail and Emily were the youngest to ever be nominated for a Grammy award for Best Musical Theater Album, and the youngest to win in that category.

Unfortunately, despite the success of the "Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" album, Netflix sued the pair for their live performances of the work, citing a lack of a licensing agreement. Though they no longer perform the album live, it was the first Grammy winner to be created in collaboration with an online audience, paving the way for new methods of creating music.

Barlow and Bear are now working with Disney on the music for 'Moana 2.'

Despite the duo's beef with Netflix, their talents were ultimately recognized by Disney, who signed them on to help with the music for the upcoming film Moana 2. Abigail and Emily announced the news on TikTok, sharing a short clip of the trailer on the video app. As expected, their followers rejoiced at the news, excited to see the duo working on such a big film.

@abigailbarlowww @Emily Bear and I are screaming. Cannot wait to go on this journey with you. @Disney 🌊✨🐚 ♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow

"Wait wait.. WHAT?????? The majestic duo that brought us Bridgerton is back composing together.. FOR DISNEY???" one shocked follower commented. "Omg I've been following you for years and seeing the progression of your career is mind blowing! SO proud of you," another commented on Abigail's video.