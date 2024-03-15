Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Meet the People Who Could Acquire TikTok if Bytedance Is Forced to Sell It TikTok may come with a hefty price tag, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some interested buyers. By Joseph Allen Mar. 15 2024, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As a potential TikTok ban continues to circulate in Congress, there has been rampant speculation about whether it would have any interest from American buyers. The company, which is reportedly worth as much as $50 billion, would have to be sold to an American owner if the bill were passed into law, or it would be forced to cease operation in the US.

Article continues below advertisement

There are plenty of potential buyers who may shy away from the platform over concerns about being accused of becoming a monopoly, or because of the significant price tag. Even so, there has been rampant speculation about who could buy TikTok. Here are five potential buyers who might be interested.

Former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump's former treasury secretary has expressed interest in purchasing the app, and even said he was getting a group of investors together to look into purchasing it. “I think the legislation should pass and I think it should be sold,” he said on CNBC. “This needs to be controlled by US business.” Mnuchin has not shared what the valuation for the company might be, or who his partners would be in purchasing it.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick

Source: Getty Images

Another potentially interested buyer who is already looking at getting investors together is Bobby Kotick, who stepped down from his role as Acvitivision Blizzard's CEO in December of 2023. According to reporting in The Wall Street Journal, Kotick has expressed interest in buying the company to ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, although details of what a potential deal would look like are still unclear.

Article continues below advertisement

'Shark Tank' panelist Kevin O'Leary

@kevinolearytv TikTok is a very interesting business with about 170 Million users. More importantly are the 5 million small businesses that use TikTok to acquire customers and sell goods and services. As you all know, I’m a huge advocate for small businesses and that’s where my focus is! ♬ original sound - Mr. Wonderful

The investor best known for his participation on Shark Tank, Kevin O'Leary said in an interview with Fox News that TikTok would not get banned "because I'm going to buy it." He then posted that same interview on his TikTok account, so it seems like he might really mean it. “A syndicate will be formed. I’d like to be involved, obviously,” he added. He said that China could retain 20% ownership of the company, but it would have an American CEO and American servers.

Article continues below advertisement

The conservative platform Rumble

An offer for TikTok from our CEO @chrispavlovski pic.twitter.com/lIeZ6IXANU — Rumble 🏴‍☠️ (@rumblevideo) March 12, 2024 Source: Twitter/@rumblevideo

Although companies like Google and Meta have chosen not to get involved in a potential purchase, the conservative social media platform Rumble has been far more open about its interest. The company's CEO, Chris Pavlovski, even released a statement on Tuesday and offered to “join a consortium with other parties seeking to acquire and operate TikTok inside the United States.”

Article continues below advertisement

Microsoft was previously interested

Source: Getty Images