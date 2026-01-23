Adriana’s Chooses Between Freddie and Brayden in the ‘Finding Her Edge’ S1 Finale The romantic drama debuted on Netflix on Jan. 22, 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 23 2026, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

While Winter 2026 gave us plenty of chills, it also provided two romantic series to keep us warm, no matter how dry our phones are IRL. Just one month after HBO Max released its ultra-steamy series, Heated Rivalry, Netflix said “hold my beer” and launched another series adapted from a romance book, Finding Her Edge.

The series, which premiered on Netflix on Jan. 22, 2026, is based on Jennifer Iacopelli's 2022 novel. It follows aspiring Olympic ice skater, Adriana Russo (played by Madelyn Keys in the series), a former competitive figure skater who stepped away from the sport after her mother, Sarah, died.

Adriana is then forced out of retirement after discovering that her father was in financial distress, in hopes of securing sponsorships. In doing so, she meets her new ice skating partner, Brayden Elliot (Cale Ambrozic), whom she eventually pretends to date, despite him being a “F-Boy” who also dated her sister and fellow ice skater, Elisa (Alexandra Beaton).

In typical romance fashion, Adriana has rekindled feelings for her former partner and first boyfriend, Freddie (Olly Atkins). By the end of the series, she has to decide between her two love interests. So, who does Adrianna end up with? Here’s what to know.

Who does Adriana end up with in ‘Finding Her Edge’?

Although Adriana suggested she and Brayden enter a faux relationship for extra attention and support, the plan ultimately backfires. During a trip to Paris for the Junior World Championships in Episode 8, she reconnects with Freddie. However, Freddie is her and Brayden’s competition, as he’s participating in the event with his new partner and friend, Riley (Millie Davis).

The Junior World Championships only remind Adriana of the deep feelings she has for Freddie. Her ex also notices her more when she practices with Brayden, as she looks more confident and sure of herself around him. However, at the end of Season 1, Adriana decides to start over with Freddie rather than starting something new with Brayden.

How does ‘Finding Her Edge’ Season 1 end?

During the Finding Her Edge Season 1 finale, Adriana seeks Freddie out on a carousel in the middle of the street. She informs him that her and Brayden’s relationship isn’t real and they’re free to date each other again. The couple also chooses to take their relationship to professional heights by becoming partners again, leaving Riley and Brayden to form their own partnership.

Brayden also exits the competition circuit temporarily but returns after the Russo Rink is sold to Voltage, a professional skating organization that absorbs the facility and clears the family’s debt. Under the new structure, the rink is renamed Voltage Skating Academy, with Will Russo retaining the house while losing control of rink operations.

Although the first season ended with Adriana and Freddie together, it also featured a final shot of the two new pairs facing off, making it clear that the story is far from over. Brayden, who caught feelings for Adriana during their fake relationship, doesn’t seem to be over her, either. During an interview with Collider, Madison touched on how their love story ended and teased that the door isn’t officially closed on “Braydriana.”