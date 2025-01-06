Is Adrian Dittman Secretly Elon Musk? "Have fun. Fall in love. Regret nothing, and don't let people bring you down." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 6 2025, 3:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Imagine a world where there are two Elon Musks. Does that mean they could tank the value of two popular social media accounts? What if there were twice as many Teslas in the world? According to Forbes, Tesla "drivers are involved in more accidents than drivers of any other brand," which means there could be twice the amount of Tesla-related accidents. This could also mean double the alleged lies and misinformation being spread by both Elons on their respective social media platforms.

We ask this question because there is a conspiracy theory going around that a man named Adrian Dittman on X (formerly Twitter) might actually be Elon Musk. Although the two have been in conversation where they have disputed these claims, some folks on social media are convinced this is a bit. Here's what we know.

Who is Adrian Dittman? He might be Elon Musk.

According to Adrian's X profile, he works in science and technology, which sounds like a certain SpaceX founder we all know. The rest of his bio doesn't give us any insight as to who he is. "Life is too short to worry about stupid things," he wrote. "Have fun. Fall in love. Regret nothing, and don't let people bring you down. Study, think, create, and grow." This also sounds vaguely like something Elon might believe in. Of course, Adrian could just be another one of his many acolytes.

Having over 220,000 followers on X means that Adrian tends to get a lot of engagement on even the most banal thoughts. For example, on Jan. 6, 2025, he posted, "Once you understand the meme wars, you will begin to understand the world itself." That has been liked by more than a thousand people and seen by over 107,000. It's not exactly groundbreaking.

He subscribes to seven X accounts, all of which follow Elon as well. If we had to craft a description using these subscriptions, we would say Adrian is a conservative who fancies himself a free-thinking technocrat. This is based on his support of the Libs of TikTok account, technology evangelist Robert Scoble, and the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley X account.

According to Rolling Stone, Adrian says he is a "German man in his twenties living somewhere in Oceania." He joined X in July 2021 and two years later, he was chatting with Elon during an X Spaces event. Both the Tesla founder and those listening couldn't get over how similar they sounded. Not only did they use the same techno terminology, but their accents as well as cadence of their voices was nearly identical. "That’s the best part,” said Adrian. “This is what I unironically sound like, all the time."