Who Is Alexey Gubarev? By Reese Watson Published Oct. 29 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Alexey Gubarev

Alexey Gubarev is a Limassol-based technology entrepreneur and investor who has spent two decades working on the kind of infrastructure most people never think about. Lately, he has also become a regular voice on where artificial intelligence is heading. In a September column for Cyprus Mail, he argued that the next decade of AI will be decided less by clever software than by substations, cooling systems and the queue for a grid connection.

Article continues below advertisement

His home base is having a moment, too. Cyprus ranked 34th in StartupBlink’s 2026 global index and has been the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the European Union for the third year in a row. Gubarev has been part of that story for a long time. So who is he, and why does his name keep coming up?

How did Alexey Gubarev get started?

Gubarev (whose name is also spelled Aleksey Gubarev and Aleksej Gubarev) has worked in the hosting and infrastructure business since 2005. That was well before “the cloud” became something every company paid for. The work was physical: servers, racks, power, and network connections. In 2013, he co-founded Servers.com, a company that rents out dedicated “bare metal” servers and cloud infrastructure to businesses. It grew into an international provider, and today it lists data center locations across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Servers.com was sold to CloudOne Digital in July 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Alexey Gubarev do now?

These days he works mainly as an investor. He is a co-founder of Palta, which describes itself as a portfolio of preventative digital health brands. Its apps include Flo, the women’s health app that Palta says has more than 420 million installs, as well as the weight-management coach Simple, the fitness app Zing Coach, and the skincare assistant Lovi. He also writes. Besides the piece on AI and energy, he used a second Cyprus Mail column to set out a plan for turning Cyprus from a place that attracts tech companies into one that creates them. His argument is that the island needs more early-stage capital and simpler rules for founders.

What does Alexey Gubarev think about AI?

His view comes from the hardware side. Gubarev argues that AI's limits are increasingly physical: how much electricity a region can deliver, how long it takes to connect a new data center to the grid, and how quickly equipment can be built and installed. In his reading, companies and countries that plan for those constraints early will benefit most from the technology. He applies the same logic to Cyprus. The island won’t host the giant campuses used to train frontier models, he wrote, but if the real bottleneck is energized capacity, then “storage, permitting and grid upgrades are AI policy.” For a small country, he added, those are things that are entirely within its own control.

Article continues below advertisement

What is TechIsland?

TechIsland is a non-profit association set up in 2021 and is now the largest technology association in Cyprus. Gubarev is one of its founders and serves on its Board of Directors. The association works as a meeting point between the tech industry and the government. Much of its day-to-day work happens in professional communities for HR, legal, finance, marketing, women in tech, and senior technologists. In September 2026, it signed a cooperation agreement with the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation covering skills, infrastructure, and the investment climate.

What is his car museum?

Gubarev is a collector of classic cars, and he is turning that private collection into a public museum. The building is scheduled to open in Kyrgyzstan -- inside Bishkek's former Western Bus Terminal in 2027. The idea is simple enough: cars that would otherwise sit in storage will be restored and put on display for anyone to see.

Article continues below advertisement

What has he done for Cyprus?

Plenty, as it turns out. Gubarev funded City Skate Park in Limassol and gave it to the city. Despite weather that allows skating all year round, the island didn’t have a professional-level park before. He also helped fund a park in the village of Parekklisia and supported the restoration of a school in Arakapas. His initial capital allowed City Friends Club, the environmental charity founded by Anna Gubareva, to begin operating. It is now the first environmental organisation in Cyprus to hold ISO 14001 certification.

Is Alexey Gubarev married?