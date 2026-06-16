Who Is Bunnie XO? Everything to Know About Jelly Roll’s Wife Amid Divorce Rumors Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, is an entrepreneur and podcast host. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 16 2026, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@xomgitsbunnie

Country rapper Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO, according to TMZ's review of court records. The musician filed for divorce May 18 in a Tennessee court to end their marriage of nearly a decade.

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Source: MEGA

Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, has built her own public following. She is an entrepreneur and podcast host. Her Dumb Blonde podcast features interviews with guests from various backgrounds.

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Bunnie XO's transition into media

The couple met before Jelly Roll achieved mainstream success. The two first met in 2015, with their romantic relationship beginning the following year. They married in August 2016.

Bunnie XO has been candid in public about her professional history before her career in digital media. She previously worked as a high-end escort and adult content creator, including operating an OnlyFans account, before deciding to leave the industry in 2023. She later focused on podcasting and related business ventures.

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According to her IMDb profile, Bunnie XO’s career includes appearances on Playboy TV, features in magazines, and roles in numerous music videos. She is also known among Jelly Roll’s fans for her appearances in his official music videos and her regular presence on his concert tours.

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Bunnie XO also published a memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which details her relationship with Jelly Roll.

In the book, she wrote about their first encounter, "This man was not my type. But shaking his hand felt like every star in the sky collided. My soul recognized his. It was as if I’d been looking for him my entire life."

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The book describes difficulties in the relationship. She wrote of being hurt by Jelly Roll’s failure to remain monogamous and of the pain caused by his continued contact with women from his past.

Following the divorce filing, some social media users expressed support for Bunnie XO, with many expressing sympathy after the memoir described aspects of their relationship.

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One Instagram user commented on her latest post: “Instead of asking for answers, let’s pray for her. When she’s ready to share, she will. Bunnie has always been honest with her audience. If you’ve read her book, you know she’s spoken openly about her anxiety, and I can’t imagine how overwhelming all the speculation and comments must feel right now.”

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“Give her space. Give her grace. Give her time. Sending love and prayers,” the user added.

A separate user wrote, “The vibe of a woman who knows her worth. His loss. Her gain. Don’t ever let a man keep you down.”

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A third user wrote, “It’s not uncommon for couples to divorce after raising children. I think they will always have mad respect for each other. Perhaps they’re divorcing just so the other can leave anytime they want. Maybe she doesn’t want to be a preacher's wife. Unexpected twist! They’ll speak on it when they’re ready. Both are open books.”