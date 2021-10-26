Who Is Derrick A. King, the Breakout Star of the CW's '4400'? Here's What to Know

Apart from being set in Detroit and featuring a predominantly Black cast, the reboot made other changes. One seemingly small yet significant difference is the fact that the 4,400 suddenly appear in the middle of the night with no witnesses to corroborate their stories. In the original, everyone arrived via a flash of white light that appeared from space.

The focus of this version is now on the experiences of Black and marginalized people in 2021. Through flashbacks, we are able to witness how certain members of the group were abducted which shows us how absolutely terrified they all were. The characters are also taken during important moments of their lives, that would forever change their own futures.

Derrick's character, Reverend Johnson, was about to leave his church for the woman he loved just as he was taken. Had he been left behind, that decision would have changed the course of his entire life. It's certainly a necessary, interesting choice to view the show through this modern, updated lens.

4400 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.