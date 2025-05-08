Who Is Dominique Mamberti? All About the Cardinal Announcing the New Pope On Thursday, May 8, a new Pope was finally announced. It was one of the shortest conclave succession processes in recent years. By Danielle Jennings Published May 8 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Vatican News

The conclave selection process has captivated the world, as millions gathered to see the process unfold in real time, however, there is one central figure that led the proceedings and his name is Dominique Mamberti.

On Thursday, May 8, a new Pope was finally announced. It was one of the shortest conclave succession processes in recent years, as the process formally began one day earlier on Wednesday, May 7.

Who is Dominique Mamberti?

As a prominent figure in Vatican diplomacy, Dominique is the current Cardinal Protodeacon, a position he’s held since October 2024, who announced the new Pope, saying, “I announce a great joy; we have a new Pope!" according to Euronews.

A Protodeacon is the most senior cardinal of the Order of Deacons, which is one of the three orders of the College of Cardinals that also includes the Order of Presbyters and the Order of Bishops, per the outlet.

How many times has Dominique been appointed?

In a testament to his work, Dominique has been appointed multiple times throughout his time with the Catholic Church. Back in 2002, he was appointed titular archbishop of Sagona, Corsica, followed by a 2004 appointment where he took the post of apostolic nuncio to Eritrea, according to Euronews.

The same year, he was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as Secretary for Relations with States of the Secretariat of State. After holding that position for several years, the late Pope Francis moved Dominique to the Vatican judiciary in 2014. Just one year later, he was appointed cardinal.

Additionally, Pope Francis appointed Dominique as Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, one of the Holy See's three main judicial bodies, per the outlet.

Who is the new Pope?

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago made history when he was announced as the first-ever American Pope. He is now the 267th Pope to hold the position.

Upon his election as the Pope, it was revealed that he would take the official name of Pope Leo XIV. “Peace be with you all,” he said in his first words as the new head of the Catholic Church.

“We have to seek together to be a missionary church. A church that builds bridges and dialogue,” he told the crowd in St. Peter’s Square, per the outlet. Speaking in Italian, Pope Leo XIV called for people to “show our charity” to others “and be in dialog with love,” while also paying tribute to the late Pope Francis.