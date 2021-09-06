"Evil Morty" Is Back and He Wants to Destroy the Multiverse (SPOILERS)By Kori Williams
Sep. 6 2021, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Rick and Morty.
The Adult Swim show Rick and Morty has gained a cult following over the years. Fans love not only the dynamic between the titular characters, but also the relationships in the Sanchez/Smith family as a whole. And let's not forget about the adventures everyone is forced to be a part of thanks to Rick.
Over the course of Rick and Morty, there have been standout characters across the show's multiverse, but one of them, known as "Evil Morty," is a fan favorite. But who is Evil Morty, and is he coming back to the show? Here's what we know.
Who is "Evil Morty"?
According to the Rick and Morty Fandom, "Evil Morty" is actually one of many nicknames for President Morty. Fans of the show know there are infinite versions of the characters across its multiverse and this is just one, but he's a pretty bad guy. He first appeared in the 10th episode of the first season titled "Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind." Here, he remote-controlled Evil Rick in order to kill other versions of the scientist.
Throughout the show, Evil Morty makes other appearances where he uses other people to his advantage and enslaves tons of other Mortys. Later on in the third season in the episode "Tales From the Citadel," Evil Morty develops an alter ego to disguise himself and run as a candidate for president of the Citadel of Ricks.
After deceiving the Ricks and surviving an assassination attempt, he wins the election making him President Morty. He then kills off a bunch of other Ricks, and positions himself as a dictator. But this isn't the last time we see this evil character on Rick and Morty.
Is Evil Morty still alive?
Unfortunately for every Rick and Morty in the multiverse, yes. Evil Morty is still alive and he's as evil as ever. He makes his latest appearance in the Season 5 finale of Rick and Morty. In the finale, we learn that he wants to leave something called the "Central Finite Curve." This is the ongoing cycle of Ricks and Mortys across the multiverse. Once he can do that, he will finally be free.
But leaving the Curve won't be easy. In order to do so, Evil Morty has to disconnect all the universes from one another, and then travel far enough away that Rick won't be able to reach him. In the end, he succeeds, meaning this may be the last we see of Evil Morty. But this also means that Rick was bested by him, and Morty may have something to hold over his grandfather's head to gain some respect or tolerance.
Will there be a Season 6 of 'Rick and Morty'?
Although Season 6 of the show hasn't been confirmed, we do know there will be more content coming our way. According to Newsweek, back in 2018, Adult Swim made a deal with the creators of the show, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, for 70 more episodes. And because there have been big gaps between the seasons, we haven't reached the end of that deal.
Because of this, it's possible that if a sixth season gets the green light, it could be available to fans by the summer of 2022. Plus, there was a recent Rick and Morty live-action ad that fans enjoyed. Actors Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell played the leads, respectively.