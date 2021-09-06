"Evil Morty" Is Back and He Wants to Destroy the Multiverse (SPOILERS)

Unfortunately for every Rick and Morty in the multiverse, yes. Evil Morty is still alive and he's as evil as ever. He makes his latest appearance in the Season 5 finale of Rick and Morty. In the finale, we learn that he wants to leave something called the "Central Finite Curve." This is the ongoing cycle of Ricks and Mortys across the multiverse. Once he can do that, he will finally be free.

But leaving the Curve won't be easy. In order to do so, Evil Morty has to disconnect all the universes from one another, and then travel far enough away that Rick won't be able to reach him. In the end, he succeeds, meaning this may be the last we see of Evil Morty. But this also means that Rick was bested by him, and Morty may have something to hold over his grandfather's head to gain some respect or tolerance.