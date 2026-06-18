Who Is John Branca’s Wife Kristina Tuckute? Branca is one of the music industry's most influential lawyers. By Distractify Staff Published June 17 2026, 8:06 p.m. ET Source: Paragon West

As entertainment attorney John Branca continues to oversee the business affairs of Michael Jackson's estate, interest has also grown in his personal life following his marriage to Lithuanian model Kristina Tuckutė.

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Branca, one of the music industry's most influential lawyers and the longtime co-executor of Jackson's estate, married Tuckutė this year after the couple made a series of public appearances together at high-profile entertainment and fashion events. While Branca is best known for negotiating landmark deals for music superstars and helping guide Jackson's career, Tuckutė has built an international career of her own in the fashion industry spanning nearly three decades.

Source: Paragon West

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Born October 18, 1982, in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipėda, Tuckutė was raised alongside her sister, Zita, by parents who worked in border security. Her mother, Ala, is Russian-born, while her father, Romas, served as a frontier commissioner in Lithuania.

Before entering the fashion world, Tuckutė trained in music and ballet and excelled in athletics, competing in high jump and track events. She also developed marksmanship skills at a police shooting range where her parents worked. Her modeling career began in 1995 after she enrolled in a modeling class and was discovered by a leading Lithuanian agency.

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Source: Paragon West

She was later signed by the Metropolitan Agency in Paris before relocating to Milan at the invitation of Major Model founder Guido Dolci. The move proved pivotal. By 2000, Tuckutė was appearing regularly in international fashion magazines and walking for some of Europe's most prominent luxury brands. During her career, she has worked with fashion houses including Giorgio Armani, Gianfranco Ferré, Roberto Cavalli, Blumarine, Wolford, La Perla, Triumph, and Parah.

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Source: Paragon West

She also became the face of Italian hosiery and lingerie company Levante under a multi-year contract that included print campaigns, television advertisements, and commercial appearances. Beyond modeling, Tuckutė later expanded into business, launching her skincare brand, OHM by Kristina Tuckutė, in New York.

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Source: Paragon West

Her marriage to Branca comes as renewed attention surrounds the forthcoming Michael biopic, which chronicles the life and career of Jackson. Branca is portrayed in the film by actor Miles Teller, while Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, stars as the late singer.