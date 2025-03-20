Lily Stewart’s Charmed Life as a Georgia Sorority Girl Changed After a Glamorous Mugshot Lily went viral after her "hot mugshot" surfaced online following her March 2025 arrest in Georgia. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 20 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lily.f.stewart

For most people, getting arrested is on their list of things they don't want to happen to them (right?). Unfortunately, one accidental or purposeful illegal move can lead to having the crime on your permanent legal record and, in many cases, a mugshot. Though no one needs a mugshot in their repertoire, some people would turn lemons into lemonade and ensure they have one that counts. Georgia native Lily Stewart is among those people.

Lily's "hot mugshot" went viral after she was arrested. Rather than look sternly at the camera in shame, she smiled for the camera with a subtle touch of makeup, pearl earrings, and a dazzling smile. Since Lily's attention-grabbing mugshot went viral, many have wondered who is the girl behind the unexpected response to her first arrest. Here's what to know.

Who is Lily Stewart? The Georgia resident went viral after getting arrested.

Lily led a pretty normal life before she became internet fodder following her arrest. Per The New York Post, she is a student at the University of Georgia in Athens and a member of the Alpha Chi Sorority. Lily is also a content creator who discusses her journey of being in college and having a social life among her friend group. She is literally just a girl.

Lily was living her best life when she was arrested for speeding over the “maximum limits” on March 8, 2025. She was released from jail shortly after her mugshot was taken and, according to The Georgia Gazette (via Everything Georgia), faces a fine of up to $1,000. Since then, Lily's DMs and comments have been flooded with kind and borderline obsessive words about her quintessential "good girl" image, stating she couldn't have been guilty of her alleged speeding.

Lily Stewart (Morgan County)



Speeding in excess of maximum limits. pic.twitter.com/H68l4KuBla — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 14, 2025

"She’s innocent," one user professed on X (formerly Twitter). "Glad we caught her; it looks like gang behavior to me. Looks like the streets raised her," another commenter sarcastically wrote on Facebook. "The face you make when you know your dad is going to be impressed by how fast you were going," a third user joked under the same Facebook post.

Lily Stewart isn't taking herself too seriously after unexpectedly finding internet fame.

Lily took her attention for her mugshot in stride. Since going viral, she has joined in on the fun on her TikTok account. Lily shared screenshots of her favorite comments in a video posted on her platform, which only got worse with each slide. "'Your honor, my client like totally didn't see the sign,'" one TikTok commenter mocked. "She was trying to get the last pumpkin spice latte of the season," another joked.

