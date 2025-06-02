Mohamed Sabry Soliman Is the Boulder Terror Attack Suspect — Here's What We Know About Him Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement the victims were attacked because they were Jewish. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 2 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: X/@BHflyer5

Less than two weeks after two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., another attack has targeted members of the Jewish community. Although the crimes are different, the motive appears to be the same, as the alleged suspects involved in each incident were both heard shouting, "Free Palestine."

On the other side of the United States in Boulder, Colo., a weekly peaceful protest raising awareness about the Israeli hostages in Gaza ended in violence. A man armed with a makeshift flamethrower and other incendiary devices attacked the crowd, injuring eight people. Law enforcement arrested 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman. Who is he? Here's what we know.

Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman?

Hours after Soliman was arrested and named as a suspect in the attack, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided his home in El Paso County, Colo., reported USA Today. According to a post to X from the FBI Denver field office account, this is an ongoing investigation, so no additional information was available.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a press conference that they were fairly confident they had the "lone suspect in custody." Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said on X that Soliman entered the United States in August 2022 on a B-2 visa that expired in February 2023. During that time, he applied for asylum in September 2022. Government officials confirmed to CBS Colorado that Soliman is an Egyptian national who had recently been living in Colorado Springs.

The attack on the Run For Their Lives protestors has been condemned by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said in a statement the victims were attacked because they were Jewish. He went on to say he trusted that U.S. authorities would prosecute the "cold blood perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law." These protests have been held every week since the October 7 attack and until this incident, were peaceful.

One of the victims wounded in the Boulder, Colo. attack was a Holocaust survivor.