Who Is Tristyn Kalama? Inside Her Relationship With Kamohai Kalama Kamohai Kalama met his wife at a treatment center, who was not only working as an intern, but was also the daughter of the center’s executive director. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 18 2026, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kamohaiandtristyn/Instagram

Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama's relationship began under unusual circumstances. While the HGTV hosts have come to be known for their renovation business, they met after Kamohai had gotten sober and was working at a treatment center, where Tristyn was interning.

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Kamohai grew up in a supportive family but began developing a habit of partying that included alcohol and drug use. This led to repeated jail time before he entered the treatment center. The facility helped him get sober, and he was later hired to work there. That job would eventually lead him to meet Tristyn, whose mother was the center's executive director and who was herself interning there at the time.

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Tristyn's mother, herself a former patient at the center, gave her approval before Tristyn pursued a relationship with Kamohai. The couple has since recounted the full story of their meeting on their real estate podcast, Deals & Aloha, which they released on their YouTube channel in 2022.

A Booming Business, Backed by a Big Family

The couple has been married for nearly a decade, and at the same time, they have built a family and a thriving business. They have two children: a daughter, Yasiel, born in 2016, and a son, Vale, born in 2018, according to Yahoo.

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If you need something to do or watch, HGTV has my very favorites on right now. Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama of Oahu, Hawai'i. They keep the basic footprint of the old houses and fix them up for big kine profit. Sell them mostly to locals. They are very, very good at it too. — Teri Peters (@WomenInTheBurbs) March 28, 2026

Their extended family is unusually large, a fact the couple frequently mentions. Kamohai has 87 first cousins, a result of his father being one of 11 siblings, and many of those relatives have construction or home-improvement skills of their own. "In the family, we have contractors, cabinet makers and garbage collectors," Kamohai has said. "We have someone to help with every aspect of our business."

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The shift from clothing retail to real estate was driven largely by Tristyn. Kamohai and his brother had operated three retail locations for their store, but the difficulty of sustaining a brick-and-mortar business meant that, while they could cover bills and payroll, they were unable to build long-term financial security.

The Birth of Their First Child Pushed Them Toward Renovation

After the birth of their first child, Tristyn told Kamohai it was time to find another path if they intended to stay in Hawaii.

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Had a super fun time hosting my first real estate investor meet up at my Hawaii Kai project! 🔥💪🏽



Thanks to Kamohai & Tristyn for leading the way & building a positive culture for other local investors here! 🤝 #abundancemindset



Recap vid herehttps://t.co/FIdDLcuSIr pic.twitter.com/Qa965g2a6u — Jeremy Mateo 🚀 (@thejeremymateo) May 20, 2022

That conversation pushed him to attend a real estate investing seminar she had seen advertised on television, a decision that became the foundation for their current renovation business and, eventually, their HGTV series.